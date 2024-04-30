Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 17: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The 16th episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 continued the story of Rudeus and Sylphie’s new marriage. Even though they are both adjusting to married life and new responsibilities, it is heartwarming to see them be so supportive of each other.

However, we also see Rudeus struggling to make peace with his two sisters Norm and Aisha, especially since Norm is still hostile with him for punching their father. The next episode is set to pick up the story from here and show us what Rudeus does to make peace with his sisters.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 episode 17 release date, streaming details, and more

The 17th episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is coming out on May 6th, 2024, Monday at 12 p.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times. In Japan, the episode will be airing on several channels such as Tokyo-MX, BS11, and KBS-Kyoto. The international viewers will be able to stream the episode English subbed and dubbed versions on Crunchyroll about 30 minutes after its initial Japanese release. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In the last episode, we saw Rudeus struggling to connect with his sister Norn and half-sister Aisha. Norn was especially harsh towards him as she had not yet forgiven him for punching their father. The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 episode 17 will be titled A Big Brother’s Feelings which means that the episode will continue with the plot point of Rudeus trying to be a better brother for his two sisters. We might see some progress in the relationship between the sisters and brothers. We will probably also see some sweet moments between Rudeus and Sylphie, especially as the latter is very supportive of him throughout all his problems. With her by his side, Rudeus will be able to overcome the obstacles with his family.

Advertisement

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 16 recap

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 episode 16 began with Rudeus learning about Rudijerd’s journey and being surprised when he heard the latter met Roxy. When Rudijerd asked him about Eris, Rudeus gave him the entire story, but as Rudijerd thought he knew Eris better, he believed that Rudeus misunderstood her.

The next morning, when Rudijerd was leaving for his journey, he came across Badigadi and Rudeus thought that the two rivals might begin to fight. However, nothing happened and Radigadi just left looking confused. Rudeus then asked Rudijerd to stay with him and Sylphie for breakfast which the latter agreed to. He told Aisha and Norn to be good and not to create trouble for their brother. However, Norn said that she wanted to go with Rudijerd and she did not want to live with her brother who had punched their father.

But Rudijerd left alone and Rudeus received the gifts his father had sent with his sisters and decided to enroll both of them in a school as per his father’s request. But they said that they did not want to go to school, which caused Rudeus to grow tense at the complexities of taking care of his sisters, but Sylphie supported him and helped him calm down. The next day, the two sisters took an exam and Aisha scored very well just to prove to Rudeus that she did not need to go to a school while Norn on the other hand, scored pretty average. But Norn said she wanted to go to a school with a dorm as she did not want to live with Rudeus but he thought it was a good idea as it might help her make some friends.

However, Aisha thought that Rudeus was treating Nirn too kindly despite her being disrespectful and rude as he was more partial towards her. She said that Rudeus did not like her as Aisha was his half-sister, unlike Norn. But Rudeus explained to her that he liked them both equally and was giving them the same treatment.

Advertisement

In the evening, Rudeus, who was already shaken up by the whole situation with his sisters became even more flustered as Pursena and LInia played a really bad and embarrassing prank. The prank made Lady Arial take matters into her own hands but she let Rudeus go once she understood that he was innocent in all this. But despite all of his efforts, Rudeus was unable to win the trust of Norn in this episode.

ALSO READ: Ninja Kamui Episode 13: Release Date, Where to Watch, Expected Plot & More