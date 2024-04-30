Billy Joel And Ex-Wife Christie Brinkley Relationship Timeline: A Lookback At Their Marriage As They Reunite On Concert Stage

Billy Joel has remained friends with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley even though the couple got divorced back in 1994. They got married back in 1985 and even share a daughter together. However, the couple ended up separating and ultimately divorcing after about a decade of marriage.

However, their relationship with each other has not dwindled over the years as they seem to have remained pretty good friends even after Joel and Brinkley both married twice since their divorce. Here is a closer look at their relationship throughout the years.

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's relationship timeline

Billy Joel met the former model Christie Brinkley back in 1983 when the two of them met at St. Barts at the airport. Billy later said to Rolling Stone that he had recognized her instantly, "She was more beautiful than she was in her pictures," he said. He continued to say how he tried to pose like one of his album covers to see if she would recognize him, but she didn't. They met once again in a bar and he sang to her, which was the reason why they connected as she also sat and started to sing along.

Originally, the inspiration behind Joel’s song Uptown Girl was his then-girlfriend Elle Macpherson and was initially supposed to be called Uptown Girls. However, when he started his romance with Brinkley, who also starred in the song’s music video, he changed it to Uptown Girl as the song became about just one girl. In 2010, he told Howard Stern, “Rather than it (being) about all these different girls, she became the Uptown Girl. I started writing it about one person.”

In March of 1985, the couple finally tied the knot in New York Harbor on a yacht and settled down. Later that year in December, they welcomed their daughter Alexa. However, in 1994, the news came to light that Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley were getting divorced and had been separated since Thanksgiving of the previous year. Their divorce was finalized in August of 1994 after nine years of marriage.

Joel and Brinkley’s relationship after their divorce

Even though both Joel and Brinkley have gotten married twice since their divorce, their relationship has not deteriorated. Joel married Katie Lee and they divorced in 2009. He then married Alexis Roderick in 2015. On the other hand, Brinkley got married to Richard Taubman in 1994 and divorced him in 1995. She married Peter Cook in 1996 and divorced him in 2008.

Even though there were no concrete reasons provided for why Joel and Brinkley split up, it was said that Brinkley’s wish to move to California and her being frustrated with Joel’s many tours were some of the reasons behind their separation. Joel attended Brinkley’s Broadway premiere of Chicago in NYC in 2011, and in 2014, two decades after their divorce, Brinkley said that there was no bad blood between the two. “I’ve always adored him. I just couldn’t live with him anymore,” she said to The New Yorker.

The two of them have always remained close even after their divorce. Throughout the years they have hosted Christmas singalongs together. Brinkley was seen at Joel’s concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC, the former model posted a video of her dancing to Joel and Alexa’s duet on her Instagram with the caption, “Thanks for singing us a song @billyjoel and @alexarayjoel You’ve got us feeling alright! Just a few snippets from a magical evening at the garden!"

