Billy Ray Cyrus And Wife Firerose Come Out With A New Song Amid News of Trouble In The Family

The Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus and his musician wife Firerose released their fourth collaboration, After The Storm. The couple revealed that a dark chapter of their lives inspired this song about faith and optimism.

Could the “dark times” be directed towards the ongoing rift between Miley Cyrus and her father?

Everything about Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Collab

In an exclusive chat with People’s Magazine, the couple opened up about their first collaboration of the year, revealing that it had perfect timing. "The message in 'After the Storm' is so powerful and timely," said Ray Cyrus.

"It’s one of the most prolific songs I have ever been a part of. I hope it does for your spirit what it has done for mine," he continued.

The Butterfly Fly Away singer has collaborated with his wife on the songs New Day, Times, and Plans, making After The Storm their fourth collaboration.

Firerose also spoke about their new single, calling it a hope during her toughest times. "Only by the grace of God did I survive my darkest nights. There is so much truth in these lyrics and it’s my purpose to help others find strength in their toughest hours," she said.

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus rift

There’s been an ongoing feud between the daughter and father for some time now. The rift became irreparable after the Flowers singer’s parents finalized their divorce in 2022, and Ray Cyrus got married to Firerose.

An insider reports that the father of five tried to reconcile with Miley, but she clearly chose her side. “Billy Ray was hoping things would get better now that they’re married, but if anything, Miley even more upset,” a source revealed.

The Wrecking Ball singer allegedly issued ultimatums to her siblings to choose their sides in the divorce. Miley, who was clearly upset over her father’s relationship, chose to be by her mother’s side.

“Miley always sided with her mom in the divorce. Whenever Miley gets anxious, Tish is there to comfort her and talk it through,” the source added. If sources are to be believed, Noah and Braison are Team Dad in this feud!

Is After The Storm a hint at the Cyrus family feud?

The title of Billy’s new duet rings similar to Miley’s song with the Jonas Brothers, Before The Strom. This could be a coincidence, but the timing of the duet release amidst the infamous rift suggests otherwise.

Cyrus and Firerose were songwriting partners during the pandemic. But their years-long friendship grew into courtship and then marriage. They got engaged in 2022, shortly after dating, and tied the knot in October of next year.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined," they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time.