BTS Rewind: Jimin, V, Jungkook and others reveal THIS is when they want to get married

A member of ARMY had asked each of the BTS members to write down the age they think they will get married. Read below to know what the septet had to answer to the personal question asked by the fan.

When you are a band as universally loved as BTS, you can only imagine how big their fandom would be! ARMY is strong, proud and loud when it comes to the adoration for the band. There's also a sense of protectiveness towards the septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The Bangtan Boys are completely dedicated to their work, which is almost their life, and towards their love for ARMY. When it comes to relationships, the band usually shy away from talking about their love life.

"We are focused on our careers," RM had quipped during an interview when asked about their dating scene. However, the boys do want to eventually settle down and have a family. But, when exactly are they planning to get married? Well, during a 2015 fan meet, a member of ARMY had asked the boys to write down the age when they think they will get married. When it comes to RM, the leader of the group, who is a workaholic revealed that he wants to settle down by the time he is 32 or 33. Given that he is only 25 right now, Kim Namjoon has a very long way to go.

Jin, on the other hand, is closer to the age that he wants to get married at and that's 31. This means, that the 27-year-old Jin has close to 3-4 years before he plans to walk down the aisle. Suga, who recently turned 27 will wait a little while longer before he gets married as his ideal age is 35. J-Hope and Jungkook seem to be in no rush to get married as they both wrote 100, jokingly. Seems like the duo is happy being single and giving all their love to BTS and ARMY instead!

Jimin had an interesting way to write his ideal age to get married, which is 35-36. ChimChim wrote that he would walk down the aisle 15 years after revealing his ideal marriage age. At the time of the fan meet, the singer was 20-21 years of age. 24-year-old V, on the other hand, believes that he will get married by the time he is 30.

Check out the ARMY member's tweet about BTS revealing what age they want to get married below:

[TRANS] 150525 Daegu fansign fan acc The age members want to get married Suga>RM>Jin>Tae>JM>Hope>JK (cr line) pic.twitter.com/jYguEoRXKo — (@soymlk_03) May 25, 2015

When it comes to kids, Namjoon and Seokjin are of the same opinion that they want two sons and one daughter, while V reciprocates the same feeling. But if Taehyung and his future wife will have time, then he wants four sons and one daughter. Yoongi just wants one son while Hobi wants two sons and two daughters. Jimin wants three sons while Jungkook would like to have one son and one daughter.

Meanwhile, the boys are currently at their home in South Korea, due to the self-isolation period as Big Hit sent out a statement recently that the Map of the Soul Tour could soon be delayed to an indefinite time. The four scheduled concerts in Seoul have already been cancelled. A recent video shared by the boys saw the septet urging ARMY to stay safe amidst the coronavirus scare while revealing that they will be reunited once again when things get back to normal.

