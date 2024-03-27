Carol Burnett Recalls Her 'Awful' Appearance at Ed Sullivan Show And It Has Elvis Presley Connection

Carol Burnett recalls the time when Elvis Presley stole her thunder!

The actress-comedian appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her Apple TV+ movie Palm Royale. She talked about her awful experience on the Ed Sullivan Show back in the day. The 90-year-old told Colbert that the production put her interview before Presley, and the audience couldn’t care less. They were all excited to see the Falling in Love singer.

Carol Burnett gets candid

Burnett, 90, said she was the world’s worst guest on Ed Sullivan’s show, which was quite famous with appearances from stars like Presley, The Beatles, etc.

“Well, I was on when Elvis was on when he was in the army,” the comedian said. “They did a whole big thing when he was in the army on the stage.”

“And they put me on first,” Burnett added as she rolled her eyes. “Nobody wanted to see me. I mean, it was Elvis, ‘Where the hell is Elvis?’ ” she added.

Although the veteran actress claims she “bombed” the interview, she met the King Of Rock backstage and took his autograph. “Yes, I met him. He was very sweet, and I got his autograph for my kid sister,” she said.

Elvis inspired Burnett to create THIS song

Singing is one of Burnett’s many talents. She has a song called I Made A Fool Of Myself Over John Foster Dulles, allegedly inspired by Presley.

Who is John Foster Dulles the song refers to? The singer explains, “John Foster Dulles in the 50s was our secretary of state, aptly named. He was so dull. There was nothing there. I remember he wore this overcoat and his hat and never smiled or anything.”

The seven-time Emmy-winner added that she “was doing a special material song that a friend of mine wrote called ‘I Made A Fool Of Myself Over John Foster Dulles.’ ”

“Everybody was going crazy over Elvis, so he wrote this song about this young girl going crazy over John Foster Dulles,” the Annie actress explained.

Burnett also recalled performing that song in the presence of Dulles and his reaction. The latter appeared on Meet The Press and was asked about this girl singing “love songs” about him, to which he responded, “I make it a policy never to discuss matters of the heart in public.” Dull indeed!