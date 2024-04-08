CMT Awards 2024: Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler Step Out Together for the First Time After Reconciliation

Sam Hunt and his wife Hanna Lee Fowler dazzled on the red carpet of the CMT Awards 2024, as the couple made a public appearance for the first time since their split.

By Tejas Mundhada
Published on Apr 08, 2024
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler at CMT Awards 2024
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler (Getty)

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler became the couple that was most talked about at the recently held CMT Music Awards. The duo amazed everyone as they made an appearance in the public eye for the very first time since they reunited.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler

The audience at the event, as well as those who watched the award ceremony held on Sunday, April 7th, were amazed to witness the reunification of this beautiful couple.

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler walked the red carpet of the CMT Music Awards 2024, leaving everyone stunned with their classic looks.

The Body Like A Back Road singer accompanied his beautiful wife at the award ceremony, and the cameras couldn't stop capturing pictures of this alluring couple.

Hunt was seen wearing a brown plaid suit along with a dress shirt at the CMT Awards held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Standing by his side, his wife, who donned a dazzling smile, had worn a black lace gown.

The couple appeared inseparable, as Hannah lovingly held onto Hunt's hand in nearly every photo that documented their special moments following their reconciliation.

Further into the event, the husband performed one of his most loved tracks, Locked Up, which he dedicated to his wife. The latest song by Hunt talks about how Hannah has stood by him through ups and downs.

One can hear the lyrics that directly reference his wife, as the artist sings, "When you picked up my pieces and my only call/I knew you were in, baby, in for the long haul."

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler divorce

In February 2022, Hannah Lee had filed for divorce after discovering Sam Hunt's adultery.

Following the news of the divorce that had spread around the industry, PEOPLE obtained information that further revealed that Fowler was pregnant.

In the same year, around April, the pregnant woman had opted to take back her divorce filing before the birth of their daughter and first child, Lucy Louise, in May.

A year later, in 2023, the reunited couple welcomed a second child into their family, a son named Lowry Lee, in October.

ALSO READ: CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini Turns Mind Reader For Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, More During Opening Monologue

FAQs

When did Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler get married?
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler got married in April 2017.
How many kids do Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have?
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have two kids a son and a daughter.
Tejas Mundhada

