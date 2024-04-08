CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini Turns Mind Reader For Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, More During Opening Monologue

If you think you know all of Kelsea Ballerini’s talent and frequencies that she can reach, she’s here to prove you wrong. The musician filled with skills had everyone amazed at the CMT Music Awards 2024.

Although this year's Grammy awards turned out to be a bit too harsh for the I Quit Drinking singer, Kelsea Ballerini came forward with something bold this time, as she grabbed the audience’s attention at the CMT Music Awards 2024.

Kelsea Ballerini at the CMT Music Awards 2024

Kelsea Ballerini took the stage as a host. She opened her monologue by talking about the loss she experienced during the 2024 Grammy’s.

With her funny voice, she exclaimed, "There I am," as the moments from the Grammy’s played and showed Lainey Wilson winning the award and Ballerini sitting tight, having a bit of trouble-filled emotional time.

However, to intrigue of the audience, who judge her emotions by her expressions, the Peter Pan singer stated, "You know, sometimes the camera just lands on you and people misinterpret your reactions. Trust me. You may think you know what's going on in our heads, but you don't. So right now, we're going to find out what the stars in our audience are really thinking. That's right, we're reading minds in here."

With several talents sitting in the audience, most of them joined the host to have fun at the award ceremony.

Kelsea Ballerini becomes a mind reader

The first artist who was shocked by the talents of Kelsea Ballerini was the Heart Like a Truck singer, Lainey Wilson. When the camera turned towards her, she showed a stunned expression while asking, "She's not reading my thoughts right now, is she? Mic check, Mic check."

Further, while capturing amusing moments of a few more artists, the camera landed on Jelly Roll, who joked about his name being "Angelo Rollingsworth," and not Jason Bradley DeFord, as Ballerini tried to be in his head.

During these fun-filled interactions and the game of telepathy, even Chase Stokes, who happens to be the Dibs singer's boyfriend, was not left.

When the camera focused on Stokes, he was heard saying, "First she slides in my DMs and now she's in my thoughts. Oh, you thinking what I'm thinking? Oh my God." However, the Miss Me More singer tried to ignore the words of her boyfriend, saying, "We'll circle back."

The Penthouse singer, who isn't new to being a host, then turned to the legend Keith Urban, who wanted to sit beside Jelly Roll but was seen next to Bucky the Beaver, a mascot of Buc-ee's, with which he was certainly "not happy."

Kelsea Ballerini was nominated for the CMT Music Awards 2024 in several categories, including Female Video of the Year.

