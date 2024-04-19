Daytime Emmy Awards 2024: Check Out The Full List Of Major Category Nominations Announced So Far

Excitement is palpable in the world of daytime television as the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences unveils the nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Among the nominees, a standout inclusion marks a historic moment for Australian soap "Neighbours," which earns its first-ever Emmy nod on U.S. shores, alongside established favorites like "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Young and the Restless."

Nomination List

Daytime Drama Series

"The Bay" (Popstar! TV)

"The Bold and the Beautiful" (CBS)

"Days of our Lives" (Peacock)

"General Hospital" (ABC)

"Neighbours" (Amazon Freevee)

"The Young and the Restless" (CBS)

Daytime Talk Series:

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" (Syndicated)

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" (Syndicated)

"Tamron Hall" (Syndicated)

"Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts" (Disney+)

"The View" (ABC)

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor:

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, "The Young and the Restless" (CBS)

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, "The Bold and the Beautiful" (CBS)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, "The Bold and the Beautiful" (CBS)

John McCook as Eric Forrester, "The Bold and the Beautiful" (CBS)

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress:

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, "Days of our Lives" (Peacock)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, "General Hospital" (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, "The Bold and the Beautiful" (CBS)

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, "The Bold and the Beautiful" (CBS)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, "The Young and the Restless" (CBS)

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, "General Hospital" (ABC)

Daytime Talk Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, "The View" (ABC)

Kelly Clarkson, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (Syndicated)

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, "Live with Kelly and Mark" (Syndicated)

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood, "The Talk" (CBS)

Tamron Hall, "Tamron Hall" (Syndicated)

As anticipation builds for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards, viewers can expect a night of celebration and recognition for the best in daytime television. With a diverse array of nominees spanning drama, talk, and performance categories, the stage is set for a memorable event honoring the outstanding contributions of daytime programming. Stay tuned for updates on hosts, presenters, and honorees, as the countdown to the live ceremony on Friday, June 7, begins.

