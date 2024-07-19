Deadpool & Wolverine Final TRAILER: Lady Deadpool’s Full Look, Dafne Keen’s Return And More Unveiled

The final trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine is worth the hype!

Ahead of the film's highly anticipated release, Marvel is leaving no stone unturned to keep the anticipation raging amongst fans. After teasing a small glimpse of Lady Deadpool in the last teaser, the latest trailer finally dropped the complete look! Check it out below…

Lady Deadpool's first look revealed in final Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

The new trailer dropped two major surprises from the upcoming film, including Lady Deadpool joining forces with other Merc with the Mouth variants. Although the character's look was unveiled in its complete glory, the face is still hidden behind a mask, which makes us wonder whether the actress playing the part is an even bigger surprise! Could it be Blake Lively or Taylor Swift? We have to wait another week for the answer!

Another major reveal from the new trailer was Dafne Keen's return to the franchise. Keen played the child mutant X-23 opposite Hugh Jackman in 2017's Logan. The 2017 film was supposed to be Jackman's last one until he agreed to do Deadpool and Wolverine.

However, the actor has confirmed that he played a different version of Wolverine in the upcoming film, not the one who died in Logan. Overall, the trailer was much more intense and action-packed than the previous ones.

When Dafne Keen denied her cameo on Deadpool & Wolverine

While promoting her upcoming film The Acolyte, the actress denied her appearance in the Marvel film throughout the press tour. “Of course, it’s sad. I love Hugh and creatively, I love Ryan [Reynolds], and I love Shawn [Levy],” she told On Demand Entertainment on her film’s red carpet premiere.

“I’m really excited to see what they’ve made. I think Shawn is one of the best directors out there right now. Obviously, Ryan’s a legend,” she added. It turns out that it was all a misdirection from her side, as her appearance was confirmed in the latest trailer.

She later told Entertainment Weekly that she was inspired by Andrew Garfield, who lied about his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and called him the “master” at it. She recalled watching Logan before filming for the upcoming film.

“As soon as they said, ‘Rolling!’ I really felt like we were back doing Logan. It was like eight years hadn’t passed,” she added.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26.