Will Alexis Bledel Return to The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 After Sudden Exit Previously? Creator Reacts

Alexis Bledel played the character of Emily Malek/Ofglen in The Handmaid’s Tale, winning the hearts of many fans. However, her sudden departure from the series came as a shock to everyone. Meanwhile, the creator of the series, Bruce Miller, shed light on the possibility of cameos in future episodes and its highly anticipated sequel, The Testaments.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 2, during the red carpet event for the Hulu series, Bruce Miller mentioned, “There are so many people who I wish would come back. We’ve had such good luck with our guest stars — just as people and how wonderful they are. But I don’t want to blow anything.”

Further hinting at onscreen surprises, Miller added that fans should look forward to The Testaments, which he promised will be even more amazing.

“We’re gonna bring characters from The Handmaid’s Tale into The Testaments,” Bruce Miller stated during the grand event, also mentioning that bringing characters back to the screen is something he plans to focus on in the sequel.

“So, there are people who show up — but to tell you who they are would take away all the fun,” he teased.

However, the outlet reported that Miller skillfully dodged the question about Alexis Bledel ’s return, joking that he was unaware of the character.

For those who may not know, The Handmaid's Tale is a series based on the famous novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood. The show is set in a dystopian future where plummeting fertility rates have led to women being forcefully assigned to men for one shocking purpose — to bear their children.

The series features outstanding performances by Elisabeth Moss , Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, and Amanda Brugel.

The Handmaid’s Tale’s sixth and final season is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 8.

