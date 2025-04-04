Did Kim Kardashian Reach Out to Bianca Censori Following Her Split From Kanye West? Here's What We Know

In the latest news related to Kanye West, following his recent rants, the rapper confirmed that his wife, Bianca Censori, had left him. The update about the musician’s life came through a song in which he detailed his split from Censori. Following this, Kim Kardashian reportedly reached out to the architect.

However, reports suggest that Bianca Censori ignored the attempt made by the Skims founder. According to Page Six, which cited an insider, “Bianca ignored Kim, but it was still important to let her know she’s there if and when she ever needs someone to talk to.”

The source also mentioned that the reality star Kim Kardashian , 44, reached out to Bianca Censori, 30, after her split from West, 47, in an attempt to show her support and let Bianca know that she understood her situation.

“Kim feels like she’s the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through,” the insider stated, adding that even though she knows her and Censori’s situations are very different.

It was on Thursday, April 3, that Kanye West confirmed his wife, Censori, had left him over his disturbing social media rants. He also revealed that she had a panic attack following the hate he had been constantly posting on X.

In his lyrics from the new album WW3, the artist even mentioned that Bianca Censor had tried to have him hospitalized. “My baby, she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick, I just do not get it,” the highly acclaimed artist raps.

According to the source, the media personality had no idea about the split and learned about it along with the rest of the world.

Kardashian and West finalized their divorce in November 2022.

