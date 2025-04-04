Freaky Friday Sequel: Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Arrive at CinemaCon Holding Hands to Promote Their Film; SEE Here

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis had a Freaky Friday reunion at CinemaCon! The stars arrived on stage holding hands to promote the sequel to their iconic film. Lohan and Curtis are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming movie titled Freakier Friday.

“We can’t begin to tell you how amazing it’s been to be back in Anna and Tess’s shoes,” Lohan told the crowd, referring to her and Curtis’s characters. The actresses, who play an on-screen mother and daughter, wrapped their arms around each other while addressing the audience.

The original Disney film saw The Last Showgirl actress swap bodies with her teenage daughter, played by Lohan. Curtis teased that the sequel will be “freakier” than the 2003 blockbuster. “This time, we’ve doubled the swaps,” she added.

The Mean Girls actress revealed that fans will see her and Curtis’s characters take on new personalities after discovering that their bodies have been swapped with their teenage counterparts.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actress promised that viewers will see her like “never before,” thanks to her bold teenage makeover. The duo promised that the sequel will deliver plenty of laughs and sing-alongs, describing their filming experience as both exciting and fun.

Curtis shared that the movie was made with a lot of “love” and is best experienced on the big screen. Following their remarks to the audience, never-before-seen footage from the film was shown on the giant screen.

“This was made for you. So we brought you a special look at the film,” Curtis announced. The upcoming sequel will take place 22 years after the events of the original film.

“Anna now has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice,” says the official synopsis.

Freakier Friday will hit the theaters on August 8, 2025.

