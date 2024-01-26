Drew Barrymore And Dermot Mulroney Get Emotional During Bad Girls Reunion; Actors Shed Tears On Camera

Drew Barrymore was brought to tears on Thursday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show which featured a Bad Girls reunion. While Barrymore herself had staged the reunion including Andie MacDowell and Mary Stuart Masterson, her co-stars in Bad Girls, she was unaware of Dermot Mulroney’s participation.

When Dermot, another star from the 1994 film came in unannounced, Barrymore couldn't hold back her tears and once the tear gates opened, there was no stopping her. Dermot Mulroney too shed a tear or two. Everything you need to know about their heartfelt reunion is down below.

Drew Barrymore reminisces her Bad Girls days with Dermot Mulroney

Drew Barrymore reunited with her Bad Girls co-stars Andie MacDowell, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Dermot Mulroney during the Thursday episode of her self-titled talk show. While the daytime talk show host was aware of Andie and Mary’s appearance on the episode, she was left out of the surprise appearance of Mulroney, a secret known to the former two.

As the gates opened to reveal Mulroney, a surprise third guest for the episode, Barrymore couldn’t hold back her tears. Covering her face with her hands, she cried before hugging Mulroney tightly. The latter also reciprocated her feelings as he said, “I’m so happy to see you, I might cry.”

As the duo sat on the couch, they wiped their tears with a shared tissue before Drew Barrymore spoke about watching Mulroney in the recently released Anyone But You.

“Oh my God, Dermot, I was just watching you in Anyone But You, which I love, by the way, it's such a good movie,” she said.

Getting nostalgic about their days together in 1994 when they co-starred in Bad Girls, Barrymore said, “You were so good to me. I really was, like, a lost 17-year-old. I was having so much fun, but I didn't know how to take care of myself. And you [Dermot Mulroney] took such good care of me. You were so kind.”

Barrymore, 48, also revealed that she was wild when she was 17 and Dermot really took care of her. “Dermot, he really took care of me. I mean, I was wild, guys, I was really, really wild,” she told the audience.

Mulroney, who was not yet done crying, apologized to the audience for his tears. “Sorry guys, I cry now. I knew I was gonna and I came anyway. I decided, I’m gonna go ahead and cry in public!” he said to which Barrymore added, “It is so nice to see a man cry, by the way.”

About Bad Girls and Dermot Mulroney’s role in it

Bad Girls came out in 1994 in which Drew Barrymore along with MacDowell, Masterson, and Madeleine Stowe played former prostitutes on a run following a homicide. Dermot Mulroney played Josh McCoy in the film. Following Bad Girls, Barrymore and Mulroney reunited again in 2012 to star in Big Miracle.

