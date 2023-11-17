Anyone But You: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell spice things up in trailer of upcoming rom-com film; give life to fake dating trope

With the year almost coming to an end, the final slate of films is set for release, and among them is a romantic comedy that garnered a lot of attention. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell filmed Anyone But You in Australia and their closeness led to a lot of chatter. When the latter broke up with his girlfriend Gigi Paris, rumors claimed it was because of his co-star. While the claims were rubbished, the movie is now all set for release.

Directed by Will Gluck, the film is slated for release next month. Anyone But You has an enticing star cast and fans are excited to witness the love story between the two characters while also enjoying the chemistry between the lead stars. Its trailer was released on November 16, 2023, and here's a look into what the upcoming film has to offer.

Anyone But You: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell fake date in rom-com

Anyone But You revolves around Bea and Ben, two individuals with a strong dislike for one another, who pretend to date each other to solve their own set of problems. When they are reunited at her sister's wedding in Australia, they continue their attempt at remaining bitter acquaintances until situations lead to them making a deal: they'll pretend to date each other in a way that benefits both of them. But the game of feelings is never that easy.

The synopsis of the film reads, "In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea and Ben look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold, until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple." The romantic comedy is slated for a December 22 theatrical release.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell spice things up in Anyone But You

The trailer gives a glimpse at gorgeous views, chuckle-worthy moments, returning exes, sizzling chemistry, and spicy encounters. Apart from Sweeney and Powell, the cast of the film includes, Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths. Filming took place in New South Wales and Sydney earlier this year and the screenplay is written by Ilana Wolpert and Will Gluck.

