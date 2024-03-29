Did Billie Eilish Just Shade Taylor Swift? Bad Guy Hitmaker Calls Out Artists Who Release Multiple Album Versions

Did Billie Eilish throw a shade at Taylor Swift?

The Bad Guy singer advocates for sustainability when it comes to record releases. Despite going out of her way to create recyclable vinyl, certain unnamed big artists are openly releasing variants of the same album to earn more profits.

Taylor Swift fans believe Elish’s statement is a dig at the Maroon singer. The Swifties came to her defense!

Billie Eilish's frustration over unsustainable marketing

During a chat with Billboards about her career graph, the What Was I Made For singer didn’t hesitate to express her “frustration” over some artists’ marketing strategies.

“We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money and gets them more…” said Eilish.

The singer commented on “big artists” getting away with releasing multiple records of the same album when sustainability is the need of the hour. “It is right in front of our faces, and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable,” she said.

“and then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f–king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more,” Eilish added.



Was Elish’s statement a hint at Taylor Swift’s upcoming album?

Although Elish didn’t name-drop anyone in her controversial statement, fans quickly joined the dots. At the 2024 Grammys, Taylor Swift announced her album The Tortured Poets’ Department, which will be released in four versions. Each version will have the base 16 tracks plus new bonus tracks.

Swifties seem to think that the Oscar-winning singer low-key attacked Swift’s marketing strategy for TTPD. “The dig at Taylor and other similar artists about charts and numbers was unnecessary and detracts from her original point. Billie herself put out multiple vinyl variants (sustainably), so her point about chart and number obsession is hypocritical,” a fan on X wrote.

Another fan tweeted in support, “Billie was literally describing Taylor’s tactic with TTPD. It was so unnecessary.” The speculations are genuine, given that Swift holds the record for US history's largest weekly vinyl sales.

But she isn’t the only artist to sell multiple versions of an album. Ariana Grande recently launched four different vinyl versions of her new album Eternal Sunshine, and so did Shakira on her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Olivia Rodrigo also released a Deluxe version of her album GUTS on Friday.

Billie Eillish’s efforts for sustainable packaging

Although the singer herself released eight versions of her album Happier Than Ever, the records were made with recyclable materials. The black vinyl was made with hundred per cent recyclable materials and wrapped in shrink wrap made from sugar cane. The colored versions were also made with recyclable materials.

The singer talked about going out of her way to make sustainable records: "[I] do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable," she said. Eilish also funded the REVERB’s Music Decarbonization Project, which aims to remove carbon emissions created by the music industry.