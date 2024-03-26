Did Kate Middleton Find 'Reassurance' From Public Response To King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Before Revealing Her Own? Sources Reveal

King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton's relationship is closer than ever as they battle a wretched disease together.

On Friday, The Princess of Wales announced her Cancer diagnosis through a video post on Instagram. Her announcement came as a shock, especially considering that over a month ago, on Feb 5, the King also revealed his battle with cancer.

After finding “some comfort and reassurance” through King’s announcement, Middleton also announced her diagnosis, which brought the two closer. Sources revealed that they had a private lunch before her announcement.

Princess Kate and King Charles III had different perspectives

The Princess was more cautious about sharing her health issues to protect her children, who are her priority. She also mentioned it in her video, "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."

Meanwhile, King Charles III was sure about revealing his cancer diagnosis due to "constitutional obligations."

The daughter-in-law and father-in-law had different perspectives on dealing with the crisis. But Middleton found "some comfort and reassurance" after seeing the "sympathy and understanding" the King received.

Middleton and King Charles’ bond likely to grow

The Princess always had a special bond with her father-in-law, as they shared a love for art and culture. Sally Bedell Smith revealed this in the book George VI and Elizabeth: The Marriage That Saved the Monarchy.

"She’s interested in artistic things, and she appreciates art and culture, so has an affinity with the King over that," the royal biographer said about their bond.

"Obviously, they have this in common and can only bring them closer. It is a source of reassurance and consolation for both of them," Badell Smith added.

Ongoing treatments and updates

In her video, the Princess revealed that she is in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy treatment but also reassured, saying she was “well” and was “getting stronger every day.” The King has not been under “great pressure” to reveal further details after his announcement, but sources say that he is “progressing well.” The Princess of Wales and the King were under treatment at the London clinic around the same time and could meet up in the hospital.

After their respective announcements, both received love, compassion, and support from people. In the video, the Princess expressed her gratitude for the support,

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both," she said. She also requested time, space, and privacy during such a difficult time.