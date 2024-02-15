Did Leonardo DiCaprio Donate To Build A New Well While Filming Blood Diamond In Africa? Director Reveals

The Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio walks on the path of generosity, as affirmed by none other than Blood Diamond director Ed Zwick.

In his memoir 'Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years,' Zwick, 71, remembers discovering that DiCaprio, then 49, had contributed funds to build a well in a village they had filmed in.

Upon investigating, Zwick found out that DiCaprio had quietly donated the money to improve the village to leave it in a better shape than it was when they had arrived.

DiCaprio's generosity sets new standard: Blood Diamond filming locations benefit from the actor's aid

"Leo consistently backs up his words with actions, not just in this instance, but in many aspects of his life," Zwick took over social media and said about the iconic actor.

In 2006, Leonardo DiCaprio starred in Blood Diamond as Danny Archer, a smuggler searching for a pink diamond in war-torn Sierra Leone. The movie was filmed in Mozambique and Cape Town, South Africa. DiCaprio's habit of aiding filming locations later became studio policy, as per Zwick.

He has been an activist for too long. Leonardo DiCaprio, a UN Messenger of Peace for climate change since 2014 and actor in 'The Wolf Of The Wall Street', has consistently advocated for environmental protection. In July 2023, he collaborated with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to establish a $200 million fund to preserve the Amazon rainforest.

DiCaprio leads in Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' as Co-Conspirator in Deadly Oil Scheme

DiCaprio recently starred in Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed "Killers of the Flower Moon," portraying Ernest Burkhart, who becomes involved in his uncle’s deadly plot to steal oil and wealth from the Osage Nation.

DiCaprio took to Instagram to congratulate his costar Lily Gladstone, on her historic Oscar nomination for Best Actress in "Killers of the Flower Moon." He praised her as the first Native American woman to receive this nomination and the fourth Indigenous actress ever nominated in the category while captioning a photo of Gladstone.

Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years" is now available for purchase at bookstores everywhere.

