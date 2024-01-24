Exploring 10 Instances When Leonardo DiCaprio Faced Oscar Snubs As The Actor Misses Out On 2024 Nominations

Leonardo DiCaprio faced another disappointment from the Academy as the actor was notably absent from the Best Actor category in the recently announced Oscar nominations for 2024. Despite being a favorite among both critics and fans for his performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio's strained relationship with the Academy continues, and he will not be contending for an Oscar this year. This recurring trend of snubs is not unfamiliar to the renowned actor, and this year adds to the list of instances where he has been overlooked by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Explore below to discover the roles for which DiCaprio should have received nominations or even won, making them some of the most significant Oscar snubs in his illustrious career.

Leonardo DiCaprio snubbed for his role in Killers of the Flower Moon

Starting with the latest, Leonardo DiCaprio's performance as Ernest Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon was not deemed worthy of a Best Actor nomination by the 96th Oscar Award voting body. Otherwise, the film fared well, bagging 10 nominations for the upcoming Oscars.

Dicaprio's first major antagonist role went unnoticed

Leonardo DiCaprio played a slave trader and a plantation owner in Quentin Tarantino’s black comedy, Django Unchained. For his first time playing a ruthless antagonist, DiCaprio did a pretty good job showcasing raw aggression and barbarian tendencies. Sadly, he did not do enough for the Academy to consider his name for the Best Supporting Actor Award.

Blood Diamond saw DiCaprio’s abilities in the action genre but could not win him an Oscar

Leonardo DiCaprio’s character faced internal and external battles in Blood Diamond and the actor did his best to showcase those emotions on screen. His jaded character engaged in high-octane action sequences as well as showed empathy in equal measures. DiCaprio received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film but ended up seeing the same fate as his previous Oscar nods. Leo lost the accolade to Forest Whitaker, who won for The Last King of Scotland

DeCaprio lost the Best Actor Oscar for his The Wolf of Wall Street performance

DiCaprio portrayed a corrupt broker in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street and he did so with conviction. He scored a Best Actor nomination for playing Jordan Belfort in the film but sadly lost the title to Matthew McConaughey. The latter won for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club.

DiCaprio’s Best Actor Oscar Nomination for The Aviator did not translate into a win

DiCaprio did a brilliant job of portraying the downward spiral of the real-life aviator and director Howard Hughes in his biopic. Leo’s acting chops in the film scored him an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor Category but Jamie Foxx clinched the coveted award for Ray.

Another Oscar nomination for Best Actor but same outcome

Leonardo DiCaprio was in the race for the Best Actor Award at the 2020 Oscars. Joaquin Phoenix ended up winning for his performance in Joker. DiCaprio had scored a nomination in the category for playing a troubled action star Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

DiCaprio should have been nominated for his performance in The Departed

While the film ended up winning the Best Picture Award at the 2007 Oscars, Leo’s performance as a rookie undercover cop dealing with inner turmoil and the Irish mob simultaneously went completely unnoticed.

Everyone except Leonardo DiCaprio won for Titanic

James Cameron’s Titanic witnessed an Oscars sweep in 1998. The film still holds the record for most Oscar nominations. Titanic, which went into the 1998 Oscars race with 14 nominations, ended up winning eleven of them. Sadly, Leonardo DiCaprio did not even score a nomination for playing the ever-charming Jack Dawson. The actor sat out the ceremony after being left out of the list of Best Actor nominations.

Bad luck with What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

A very young Leo, played Arnie Grape, a disabled younger brother of Johnny Depp’s Gilbert Grape in the movie. Playing a disabled character is like walking on eggshells, and for doing justice to his character in the film, DiCaprio was awarded the Best Supporting Actor nomination. He, however, lost it to Tommy Lee Jones for The Fugitive.

He should’ve won an Oscar for Romeo and Juliet

A relatively new Leonardo DiCaprio delivered Shakespearean dialogues with an ease that made people question his ethnicity. Leo romanced Claire Danes in the 1996 Baz Luhrmann adaptation of the iconic story of love and tragedy. No luck with the Academy Award though.

