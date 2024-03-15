Did Machine Gun Kelly Apologize To Ex-Girlfriend Amber Rose For Treating Her Badly? She Reveals

Amber Rose revealed that her ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly apologized for his bad behaviour in the past. The model and reality star appeared on The Jason Lee Show, where she talked about her relationship with MGK and gave him a shoutout for his sweet gesture. The two remained on good terms after their short relationship in 2015.

MGK is the only EX-boyfriend Amber likes

Amber Rose is known for having relationships with massive rap stars in her early days. The rapper commented on it by saying that they loved her and “that’s how all the s--- transpired from Ye, to Wiz, to 21 [Savage], to Machine Gun Kelly.”

In the interview, she mentioned MGK and said, “Let me tell you something, though. Out of all of my relationships, [aside] from my ex-husband, he was the only one who apologized to me. He was the only one who came up to me and said, ‘Amber, you know what? You were one of the best girlfriends I ever had. And you didn’t deserve to be treated that way.'

She continued, “So, shoutout to you, MGK,” with whom she has a good relationship even to this day.

Amber Rose’s rise to fame

On The Jason Lee Show, the model recalled her entry into Hollywood, which had much to do with her relationships. Amber started by starring in various music videos, but her claim to fame began when she started dating Kanye West from 2008 to 2010.

After Kanye, the rapper and model started dating Wiz Khalifa, who she was married to from 2013 to 2016 and has a son Sebastian 'Bash' Taylor from their marriage. Clearly, Amber has a history of dating rappers! When the host asked about dating rappers, she instantly quipped, “They love me, Jason. What can I say? Like, they love me. I’m not out looking for that.” She certainly oozes swag!

Amber talks about Cher and AE

On the topic of Ex-boyfriends who are rappers, Alexander Edwards, or AE, is part of the club. The rapper, 38, is currently in a relationship with Cher, 77, and they have been together for almost three years.

When discussing their dynamic, the Sister Code actress complimented Cher on creating a great dynamic for AE’s son, Slash. She said that he always visits Cher’s place and has a great relationship. Despite the huge age gap, the couple is seemingly in love, and Amber is happy for them.