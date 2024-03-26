Did Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Welcome Their First Child Together? Here's What We Know

It’s not a causal stroll for the star couple this time!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were captured during a walk and were seen pushing a pink stroller in the photos published by Daily Mail. Reports suggest that the Love, Rosie actress welcomed her first child with Pattinson.

The Twilight actor sported a green puffer jacket over a hoodie with sunglasses, while Waterhouse was seen in a long black trench coat with a baseball cap and sunglasses as they strolled in Los Angeles.

Did Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have their baby?

Although there hasn’t been any confirmation from the couple, after Daily Mail released the pictures, several fans shared them on social media, claiming it’s their daughter.

“Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse and their daughter”, an X user, reshared the video of the couple and wrote. “Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson with their baby on a stroll in LA this week!” another wrote

In November 2023, the singer-songwriter flaunted her big baby bump while performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico City. “I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on. I’m not sure if it’s working,” she said.

Pattinson and Waterhouse gushed about each other

The couple has been dating since 2018 and has kept their relationship extremely private. But on rare occasions, they didn’t, and the fans got a glimpse into their lives.

After the couple made their romance ‘red carpet official’ at the 2023 Met Gala, Waterhouse opened up about being with the Batman actor. “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see [Pattinson]. Then he’ll come out for a couple of days,” she said.

The actress shared how their relationship has survived the test of time, “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years. … I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

When the Twilight alum was asked about his love life in an interview with the Sunday Times.

The actor gave a vague answer, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better,” he said. It could be assumed that he meant keeping his relationship with Waterhouse private worked out well for them.