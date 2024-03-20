Disney Legends Class Of 2024: Check Out This Year's Honorees Ft Harrison Ford, James Camer

The Disney Legends Awards, an esteemed recognition bestowed upon individuals whose contributions have significantly impacted the world of entertainment, have announced their Class of 2024. Among this year's honorees are industry titans spanning various fields, from filmmaking and acting to animation and theme park design. While each honoree brings a unique set of talents and achievements to the table, they all share a common thread of pushing the boundaries of creativity and leaving an indelible mark on Disney's rich legacy.

Colleen Atwood

A four-time Oscar-winning costume designer renowned for her work on Tim Burton's live-action adaptations and various Disney films.

Angela Bassett

An Oscar-nominated actress celebrated for her roles in Marvel's Black Panther and Disney and Pixar's Soul.

Martha Blanding

The first permanent full-time Black tour guide at Disneyland Resort, recognized for her pioneering contributions to Disney's theme park experience.

James L. Brooks

A prolific writer, producer, and co-creator of The Simpsons, one of the longest-running animated series in television history.

James Cameron

An acclaimed filmmaker and visionary behind blockbuster hits such as Titanic and Avatar, as well as the immersive Pandora – The World of Avatar attraction at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis

An Oscar-winning actress known for her versatile roles, including iconic performances in Disney's Freaky Friday and Haunted Mansion.

Miley Cyrus

A multi-talented entertainer who rose to fame as the star of Disney Channel's Hannah Montana and has since made significant contributions to Disney's film and music catalog.

Harrison Ford

A legendary actor celebrated for his portrayals of Han Solo in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, two of cinema's most iconic characters.

Mark Henn

A veteran animator whose work includes beloved Disney characters such as Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, and Simba.

Frank Oz

A prolific puppeteer, filmmaker, and voice actor known for his contributions to The Muppets and iconic characters like Yoda in the Star Wars saga.

Kelly Ripa

A celebrated television host and actress recognized for her contributions to ABC's Live and various Disney programs.

Joe Rohde

A visionary Imagineer instrumental in the creation of Disney's Animal Kingdom and other groundbreaking theme park attractions.

John Williams

A legendary composer responsible for scoring some of cinema's most memorable films, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

The Class of 2024 Disney Legends represents a diverse and distinguished group of individuals whose unparalleled talents have left an indelible imprint on Disney's storied history. From groundbreaking filmmakers and actors to visionary designers and animators, each honoree has contributed invaluably to the magic and innovation synonymous with the Disney brand. As they join the esteemed ranks of past Disney Legends, their legacy will continue to inspire generations of storytellers and entertainers for years to come.

ALSO READ: ‘Kind Of Transformative': Nicholas Galitzine Shares Experience Of First Chemistry Read For The Idea of You With Anne Hathaway