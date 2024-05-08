Teyana Taylor's Met Gala Look Earns Praise From Estranged Husband

Teyana Taylor's outfit at the Met Gala got some love from her ex, Iman Shumpert.

Iman, who used to play in the NBA and is 33 years old, seemed to really like Teyana's outfit. Even though they're separated and Teyana, also 33, filed for divorce a while back, Iman showed some appreciation for her style.

At the Met Gala, Teyana rocked a striking red gown. It had a high slit on the side and a classy old-fashioned shape, with flowers adding extra flair. She finished off the look with simple gold sandals and some fancy David Yurman jewelry, like big gold earrings and a chunky gold bracelet.

Shumpert shared his thoughts on Teyana's Met Gala look in a post on X around 9:35 p.m. on May 6, right after she walked the red carpet. He wrote, “Yeah you ate…but I ain’t tellin you that s---.”

Lots of fans were on board with Shumpert's tweet, with one X user saying, “That she did!!!! The power of that blonde hair lil red dress combo!” And another fan added, “Just tell her. Maybe those court proceedings will go a bit better afterwards.”

Teyana Taylor Addresses Divorce and Privacy Breach: Plea for Respect and Privacy

In November 2023, Teyana Taylor, the singer behind Gonna Love Me, made a statement about it on Instagram and talked about the fact that she filed for divorce from her husband, the former Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard, in January 2023, after they'd been married for seven years. At that time, she wrote about how the statements came from private court documents that had been leaked to the public. She expressed how hurtful it was that someone would go to the trouble of making such a private issue public for everyone to see.

She continued by emphasizing how she's always prioritised protecting her family, and she'll keep doing that for her two daughters, Iman Junie Tayla, who's 8, and Rue Rose, who's 3. These are her kids with Iman Shumpert. "Please if y'all love y'all play nieces Junie & Rue like y'all have shown, please allow my self & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace," she concluded the post, adding, "Love y'all."

Teyana Taylor opens up about separation from ex: A focus on co-parenting

Taylor confirmed that she and her ex had split in September 2023. She talked about the importance of maintaining a united front with him as they moved forward, focusing on co-parenting their kids together.

Taylor wrote in a post on Instagram, “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.” She added, “Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

