X-Men '97: What Is The Meaning Of 214782 And How Is It Connected To Magneto's Past?

The latest episode of X-Men ‘97 has left its fans amazed about Magneto's backstory and the figure 214782. There has been ongoing speculation over how the show is going to connect with Magneto’s past, and it finally arrives with a bang. In case you missed it, this is what it means in the world of mutants.

What truth does Magneto’s past hold?

Even so, one of X-Men’s most feared enemies remains Magneto, whose motives are largely based on his tragic experiences. Born Max Eisenhardt to a German-Jewish family in the 1920s, Magneto had undergone suffering during the Holocaust period of World War II.

He was taken by Nazis who placed him inside Auschwitz, where they treated him with extreme cruelty together with millions of others. Made to work and stripped of his humanity while he was at the Concentration Camp, Magneto began fearing history could repeat itself, but this time against mutants.

Meaning behind 214782 in X-Men

As seen from Auschwitz’s grim reality, prisoners would be stripped of their identities and instead given numbers that were marked on them as tattoos. Among such people was Magneto, whose tattoo was 214782. The number serves as a chilling reminder about his background and thus makes him think that maybe mutants will face a similar fate to other human beings. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

What does Magneto's tattoo represent?

In every episode, including its latest issue, the series has focused prominently on an identifiable tattoo belonging to Magneto, which has been used to allude to his turbulent past. Every glimpse of those numbers underscores his unyielding resolve not to let mutants suffer just like humans did before them.

The upcoming episodes of X-Men ‘97 bring out how significant Magneto's past and continuous strive for mutant rights. Only two episodes remain before the fans can finally watch this iconic animated series streamed exclusively through Disney+.

ALSO READ: X-Men '97: How Did Professor X Die In The Original Animated Series? Find Out