Dune 3 Is Officially In Works; Director Denis Villeneuve Partners With Legendary For The Sequel And Nuclear War: A Scenario

As Dune: Part Two’s success skyrockets, the third instalment is officially confirmed!

Visionary director Denis Villeneuve is collaborating with Legendary Entertainment to start developing Dune 3. But that’s not all he’ll be working on! Variety has confirmed that the filmmaker is in talks with the company to adapt Annie Jacobsen’s Pulitzer Prize finalist book Nuclear War: A Scenario.

Denis Villeneuve partners with Legendary on multiple projects

As confirmed by Legendary, Villeneuve is in the early stages of creating the third instalment of the hit film Dune. As for the other project, the production company has obtained the rights to Jacobson’s non-fiction book, which the Dune director will likely bring to life!

Reportedly, Villeneuve, along with his producing partner Tanya Lapointe are in talks with the studio about the adaptation.

More about Nuclear War: A Scenario

Annie Jacobson’s book explores the high-tension scenario and build-up in the face of a nuclear war. Nuclear War: A Scenario is based on “dozens of exclusive new interviews with military and civilian experts who built the weapons,” making it dangerously close to reality.

The interviews include people who “have been privy to the response plans and have been responsible for those decisions should they have needed to be made.” Villeneuve is known for using the traditional method of filming scenes, so his creation of a realistic war-ridden country will be thrilling to watch!

The success of Dune: Part Two

The sequel to the hit 2021 film is still doing well at the box office, having earned $630 million worldwide. Apart from the incredible storyline, the A-list cast of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Josh Brolin, and many others contributed to the film's record-breaking success.

The story follows Paul Atredies, prophesied as the “chosen one” who becomes a messiah to the Fremen after his father’s death. Watch out the space for more updates on Dune 3!