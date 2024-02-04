Dylan Sprouse Recalls Fistfight With Twin Cole Sprouse On Sets Of The Suite Life, Here's What Happened

The Sprouse twins have been a double-packed punch of cuteness in their childhood and teen years. But they now rule the screens as charming men! It is our very own Zack and Cody. As the Sprouse brothers come together after varied endeavors across genres, they remember when they worked together.

The Suite Life was one of the most loved sitcoms which saw the duo together. As the twins navigated through this journey, what held them together? Find all the details inside.

What happened on the sets of The Suite Life?

A now 31-year-old Dylan Sprouse remembers a nasty fistfight with Cole. It happened inside the dressing room of their Disney Channel show when they were still adolescents. The After we collided actor called it a "vicious fight."

The Dismissed actor said to E! News in an interview, "This is puberty. Brothers fight. We were, like, scrapping in the back; we were taking it through the hallways, like wrestling and fighting." The brothers stopped their brawl when a fan came to meet them on set. It is good to see how the naughty Zack and Cody were similar behind the scenes, too.

The Born Killers actor reminisces, "We got a knock on the dressing room door, and the door opens, and it's a fan; she was like, 'Hey, would you mind if I took a picture with you?'" Cole responded, "Do you want to come back in five minutes?" The fan was enjoying the moment as she blurted, "Yeah, sure," and stormed out. The twins laughed so hard that they forgot what the fight was about. Dylan says, "But that's brothers for you."

What did Cole Sprouse say about The Suite Life?

The sitcom ran from 2008 to 2011. Our Jughead feels his memories of filming The Suite Life were dark and gloomy. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said, "If I'm being fully honest when you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory." He added, "I don't really remember too much of that period."

The Riverdale actor feels the specific details are lost, as though it was a different time. As the brothers reunite post-graduation and varied solo roles, everyone wants to see the twins back again. However, as the brothers are keen to join hands, the right scripts with good roles have yet to come their way.

Cole Sprouse spoke to E! News and said, "The thing is, there's just not many opportunities for, like, good twin roles that aren't taken by a single actor trying their hand at playing two people." He also added, "So I feel like we did do something together; we would have to make it, which is definitely not off the table."

As these two want to make something good, fans already want to know what is brewing right there! As the Beautiful Wedding, starring Dylan Sprouse, is set to release, fans are waiting for the reunion of the magical twins on screen. Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

