Cole Sprouse Doesn't Remember Much From Suite Life Of Zack & Cody Filming; 'The Specific Details Are Kind Of Lost'

In the popular show Suite Life of Zack & Cody, actor Cole Sprouse, who played Cody Martin, admitted forgetting the details from the show's filming days. The actor revealed this in an interview with ET on Monday (January 29th). The twin actors, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, rose to fame following the telecast of the Disney Channel series in the early 2000s.

Remembering the past days, Cole stated, "Yeah, I mean, honestly, a lot of the cast and crew I still talk to from Suite Life. I think when you spend eight years with a crew inside a soundstage, it's kind of inevitable that you guys become a little bit of a family." The Sprouse twin also revealed, "If I'm being fully honest, when you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory. So, I don't really remember too much of that period."

Suite Life of Zack & Cody discussed on Back To The Best Podcast

The twin brothers of the show were immensely loved on the sets. On the podcast Back To The Best by Kim, she disclosed a few intimate details from the filming of Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Kim shared how Dylan was not comfortable cracking a joke on her while she was pregnant during the shoot.

She said, "One of my favorite memories is that Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he kept skipping over it." She shared. "It was like in the middle of a chunk of dialogue. So, he kept skipping this laugh line and skipping it and skipping and skipping it." The actress added, "[Dylan] goes, 'I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny, and I'll say it.'"

Reacting to this, the Riverdale actor was prompt to say that it was nice of her to say so, but it's all a big blur.

Cole Sprouse’s upcoming projects

The 31-year-old actor will be seen on the big screens as he comes up with a horror comedy, Lisa Frankenstein. He will be sharing the screen with Kathryn Newton and Liza Soberano. The film is directed by Zelda Williams and will hit cinemas on February 9.

