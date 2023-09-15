From Beautiful Disaster to Beautiful Wedding : Everything we know about Dylan Sprouse’s upcoming sequel so far

In the world of young adult (YA) movies, where many films come and go without leaving much of an impression, Beautiful Disaster stood out as a pleasant surprise. Starring Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner, this film gave fans a charming love story to root for. And the good news for those who loved Abby and Travis is that their story continues in the sequel, Beautiful Wedding, set to hit theaters in 2024. Voltage Pictures has just dropped the first teaser trailer for the rom-com sequel, promising even more craziness. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming romance, as reported by Collider.

From Beautiful Disaster to Beautiful Wedding: About the story

In Beautiful Disaster, Abby and Travis got married in Vegas, and now they're on their honeymoon in Mexico. But considering their whirlwind and, frankly, crazy history, this honeymoon is bound to be anything but smooth sailing. If you enjoyed the first film, the new trailer will feel like a familiar and hilarious ride, with some soft, rated-R moments, characters seemingly falling into scenes out of nowhere, and a group photo session that might remind viewers of their own funny and slightly traumatic vacation memories. The teaser also introduces new cast members, like Kyle Richards.

What made Beautiful Disaster so successful was its likeable central relationship. In a genre where toxic relationships sometimes take the spotlight, Abby and Travis were a breath of fresh air, proving that you can have a relatively normal relationship in these films while still enjoying all the fun and heightened reality that comes with YA romance. The chemistry between Sprouse and Gardner added to the film's charm, and it seems like their connection continues in the sequel. Beautiful Disaster wasn't a groundbreaking film, but it knew its strengths and delivered a delightfully entertaining experience.

Beautiful Wedding expected release date

As for the release date of Beautiful Wedding, it's slated for 2024, although the exact date hasn't been announced yet. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer and relive Abby and Travis' romance by streaming Beautiful Disaster on Hulu. And, get ready for more laughter and love as their story unfolds once again.

