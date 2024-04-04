Cole Sprouse REVEALS Disregarding Matt Damon On Sets Of Suite Life Of Zack Of Cody: ‘Went Right Back To The Game’

Cole and Dylan Sprouse became quite popular amongst fans after their appearance in Disney's Suite Life of Zack and Cody. While the Sprouse brothers made their way into the industry through the Disney show, one of the actors became a fan of Cole and Dylan's work. The Riverdale actor revealed that Matt Damon was fond of the show and their characters and had personally come to meet the brothers on the sets.

Cole shared that as kids, they were so busy playing World of Warcraft that the brothers completely ignored the Oppenheimer star. The Lisa Frankenstein actor revealed that the brothers did not even lift their eyes off the screen to introduce themselves at the time.

Cole Sprouse Reflects On His Encounter With Matt Damon

In conversation with Kelly Ripa on the episode of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera, Sprouse shared that reacting rudely to the news of Damon and his children wanting to stop by to say hi to the brothers. The Five Feet Apart actor revealed, "I remember Dylan and I turning to each other and just going, 'Ugh. I can't believe we have to get off a World of Warcraft right now.'"

Sprouse said that while the twins were not quite interested in putting their game aside and meeting Damon, the set crew was amazed by the Ford Vs. Ferrari star's presence.

Advertisement

Cole Sprouse added, "This was how ridiculous we were as children. I think he came in and was like, 'Hey guys. Wow, so nice to meet you,' and we were like, 'Yeah, yeah. Hey man. Hey, how you doing?' and just went right back to the game."

ALSO READ: Did Cole Sprouse Ever Reunite With FRIENDS Cast After His Childhood Stint On The Show? Actor Reveals

What Did Cole Sprouse Say About His Love Life?

On Kelly Ripa's podcast episode, Cole Sprouse revealed being happy in a relationship with his girlfriend Ari and how the couple has been looking up to Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos. Sprouse shared, "I don't think it's a coincidence that Ari and I have gotten so close to you and Mark because I think you guys represent a kind of masculinity and femininity that we both find so admirable, especially in 2024."

The Moonshot actor added, "I'm sure you understand this with Mark, too, because when real compatibility comes into your life, it makes almost everything in the past feel like a lesson or a stepping stone to what you've arrived at now." Cole Sprouse and Ari made their relationship official in March 2021.

ALSO READ: Why are Zack and Cody fans celebrating November 16? Real reason involving 'fancy Italian restaurant' explored