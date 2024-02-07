'I Was A Really Big Fan Of Him': Kathryn Newton Says She First Met Lisa Frankenstein Co-star Cole Sprouse At 7

Kathryn Newton revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that she has been a fan of Lisa Frankenstein co-star Cole Sprouse since his Suite Life days. The Disney channel series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, where Cole and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse played the titular characters “was a big part of my life,” the actress revealed.

When did Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton first meet?

Kathryn Newton said that she has been a fan of Cole Sprouse since he played the role of Cody Martin in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. She revealed that she met both Cole and his brother Dylan at Bob’s Big Boy when she was just seven years old. “I asked him and his brother for a photo and they said yes,” the actress added with a smile.

But that was not the only time she met Cole. Because as it turns out, the two of them met in Vancouver when Cole was doing Riverdale and Newton was shooting Supernatural. She revealed that she celebrated Halloween with the Riverdale cast who welcomed her with open arms and hung out with her during their time together.

After that, Lisa contacted Cole once again as the latter “always asked about photographing my poodles. And one day I just called him and was like, ‘Hey, do you want to do a shoot?’” the actress revealed. Cole, who is an avid photographer, created an elaborate photoshoot with Kathryn wearing fantastic gowns and elaborate wigs and posing with her dogs. Sprouse was able to create a narrative where my character killed all her husbands and collected the dogs,” Newton revealed.

What did Kathryn say about Lisa Frankenstein?

As it turns out, the campy photoshoot might have been the precursor to the film as it was a “similar narrative to Lisa Frankenstein.,” according to Newton, who also said that Cole Sprouse, “an incredible actor, just a really great guy.” When she was approached for the role, she had to sit with the fact that Sprouse was going to be mute for almost the entirety of the film, meaning she “had to really assess that I could do what it takes to bring this role to life, because I felt like you couldn't hold back,” said the actress.

Lisa Frankenstein , written by Diablo Cody and directed by Zelda Williams, is a supernatural horror-comedy movie that is coming to theaters on 9th February. Based in 1989, the movie tells the story of a high school girl named Lisa (Kathryn Newton), who reanimates the corpse of a Victorian era boy (Cole Sprouse), determined to make him into the man of her dreams through any means, murder and mayhem included.

The film is a very interesting take on Mary Shelly’s classic Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus. The other cast of the movie includes Lisa Soberano, Jenna Davis, and Carla Gugino . Lisa Frankenstein is campy, funny, and filled with morbid adventure that people are going to love.

