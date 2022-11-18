Elemental Trailer: Fire and Water get a subway meet cute in Pixar's new vibrant tale

Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade will be the centre of the story. The film features the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade. In the teaser trailer released recently, we witness an adorable meet-cute between the two characters while they are riding the subway. The synopsis of the film suggests, that the story will showcase how Wade challenges Ember's beliefs about the world they live in.

The first teaser trailer of Pixar' s Elemental released recently and it presents a fresh story set in a vibrant city where the elements of fire, water, land and air intermingle and reside. The protagonists of the film though are the elements of fire and water revolving around the characters of Ember and Wade whom we meet in the first teaser promo.

Check out the teaser here:



Ember and Wade's meet cute

The promo released showcases families made of water, trees that are also businessmen, and clouds floating around. The animation brilliantly showcases how these varied elements interact in an enclosed environment on the train. In the final bits of the teaser, Ember's headphones get knocked off, but when she goes to pick them up, another hand reaches out — the hand belongs to Wade who immediately introduces himself.

Elemental has been directed by Peter Sohn who made his directorial debut with the short film Partly Cloudy in 2009 and has previously also directed The Good Dinosaur. He has also served as a producer on Luca and has lent his voice for characters such as Sox in the recent Toy Story spinoff Lightyear.

Speaking to Collider about the technical process of the film, he said, "I am totally scared of how people will react to it. There have been a lot of artists working really hard to try to make something new, in terms of non-kinematic models that are just constantly moving, particularly with the air, the water, and the fire characters. There’s just been a lot of work and love put into that technical process." Elemental is all set to release in theatres on June 16, 2023.