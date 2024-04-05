Emily Maitlis Opens Up About Scoop, Netflix’s Adaption Of Prince Andrew's Infamous BBC Interview; Calls It ‘Unreal’

Don’t miss out on Netflix’s dramatized adaptation of the infamous BBC interview of Prince Andrew which is out now!

The bombshell interview occurred in November 2019 when BBC’s Newsnight reporter Emily Maitlis visited Buckingham Palace to interview The Duke of York. The latter, who was accused of sexual assault, held the interview in an attempt to clear the air. But it indeed backfired!

The sensational interview won Maitlis a number of accolades for her methodical, piercing, yet respectful questioning of the British Royal.

Has Maitlis watched the film Scoop?

The British journalist is creating her own version of the interview with Amazon Prime, titled A Very Royal Scandal. So, did Maitlis watch the Netflix adaptation of her fateful exchange with Prince Andrew? She said she’ll “get around to it at some stage.”

Talking about Scoop, she told Deadline that she maintained her distance and let them do their own thing. “I’ve left them very much to do their own thing because I think the last thing they want is me peeking around the edges offering my [views],” The Newsnight reporter said.

Is there a dueling drama between Netflix and Amazon?

The BBC presenter denied there being any drama between the streaming companies, calling it an overstatement. “I think that probably is overplayed, overstated. This [the Amazon series] will be a very different beast. I’m sure there’s room for both,” she said.

Another aspect Maitlis believes separates the two adaptations is the different perspectives of the project. While Scoop is a fictional and dramatized version based on a real event, A Very Royal Scandal will highlight Matilis’s perspective.

“It says it’s based on a fictional account, so I think it goes into different places and it does different things [to the Amazon series],” she said to Deadline.

Who plays Maitlis in Scoop and A Very Royal Scandal?

The Netflix adaption puts Maitlis’ former Newsnight mate Sam McAlistor in the center, played by Billie Piper. While the Amazon series focuses on Matilis, played by Ruth Wilson, the latter might take the backseat.

The BBC reporter who took the interview is also featured in Scoop, portrayed by Gillian Anderson. Maitlis is impressed by the actresses portraying her in different renditions of the same story. “I’ve seen Ruth, and what she has done is extraordinary to the point where I keep seeing flashes. I go, ‘Oh, you’re looking great. Oh shit, it’s not me.' That has been a very strange but brilliant process,” she said.

Rufus Sewell will play Prince Andrew in Scoop, produced by The Lighthouse and Voltage TV. Meanwhile, Michael Sheen portrays the Duke of York in A Very Royal Scandal, produced by Blueprint Television for Amazon MGM studios.

“It’s unreal that there is all this interest and all this excitement,” Maitlis said about the hype around the semi-documentary films.