Eminem Celebrates 16 Years Of Being Sober; Shows New Chip In Social Media Post

Trigger Warning: This article contains references of drug addiction

The legendary rapper, Eminem, aged 51, is celebrating his journey of sobriety of 16 years. The rapper took to Instagram to share news on April 20. In the photo, he just simply showed a chip in his hand that signified his achievement. The chip read 'Unity', 'Service', and 'Recovery' and also had the number 16 on it.

This Instagram post by Eminem must have made his fans happy and hopefully given a ray of hope to the ones who are going through addiction. Congratulating the rapper on his achievement, many fans took to the comments section to shower praise.

Eminem’s decision to break free from addiction

As per People, the Love The Way You Lie rapper had previously shared his decision to break away from his addiction. The rapper’s almost fatal drug overdose in 2007 made him decide to get sober after taking 20 pills per day.

Back in 2022, the rapper appeared on the Paul Pod Podcast. He reflected on his sobriety journey by saying, “I remember when I first got sober and all the s*** was out of my system, I remember just being, like, really happy and everything was f****** new to me again.”

Eminem also credited his children as they served as one of the reasons for keeping the rapper sober. The rapper is a father to three kids, Hailie Jade, who is his biological daughter, and Alaina and Stevie who are his adopted children.

Fans’ reaction to Eminem’s sobriety post

Eminem's recent sobriety post celebrating 16 years received immense support and admiration from his fans.

In the comments, one user wrote, “Proud of you!!!! You are a real inspiration to everyone out there.” Another proud fan commented, “Now you need to get a pin of a goat aswell…” Many fans found the post relatable. Taking to the comments, one user congratulated Eminem and shared their journey saying, “Congratulations Em I’m 25 days sober.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Eminem has shared his drug-free milestone. Back in 2019, the rapper shared his 11 years of sobriety chip on his Instagram.

He captioned that post with, “11 years - still not afraid.” Even back then, fans showered their love and support for the rapper.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

