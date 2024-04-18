Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Enjoys Bachelorette Party In Tampa With Sister Alaina; SEE PICS

Hailie Jade Scott, Eminem's daughter, is preparing for her bachelorette trip with her 3.2 million Instagram followers. Scott shared a detailed packing reel with Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso playing in the background, showcasing her outfits for the trip, including light-colored swimsuits, hats, and sunglasses. The video showcases Scott's preparations and her excitement for her upcoming wedding.

Hailie Jade celebrated her bachelorette at Tampa

Ahead of her nuptials with fiancé Evan McClintock, Hailie Jade Scott began her bachelorette party with a boat ride in Tampa Bay, Fla. Scott wore a white two-piece bikini as she posed for photos shared on Instagram on Wednesday, 17th April.

The first photo shows Scott sitting front and center of the bow of the boat with a group of her closest gal pals wearing matching black bathing suits.

The bride-to-be gently grabbed onto her white straw hat as she smiled at her sister Alaina Marie Scott. In another photo, Scott poses for a solo picture with the clear, blue ocean water shining behind her. "Tampa baes," she wrote in the caption.

She shared a Tiktok video on Monday, April 15, that offered a glimpse of the clothes, swimwear, shoes, and accessories she was bringing along as she explained her meticulous process for organizing and maximizing space in her suitcase.

Some of her other bachelorette travel essentials included a white noise machine, a music speaker, and an organizer containing her medications and supplements.

Scott and McClintock, who first met as students at Michigan State University, got engaged in February 2023 after six years of dating. She announced the happy news on Instagram at the time, sharing photos from the proposal, including a shot of McClintock down on one knee in front of her and a snap of the couple enjoying some celebratory champagne together.

Scott captioned the post, "Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23. I love you @evanmcclintock11."

In May 2023, the couple celebrated their engagement with an elegant rooftop party in Detroit. That day, Scott posted an Instagram makeup tutorial that showed her getting ready for the soirée.

"I'm going pretty natural on the eye makeup because I'm actually doing a few outfit changes," she explained at the time. "We're doing our engagement pictures before the party since we're already going to be getting ready, so it just made sense."

All you need to know about Hailie Jade Scott

Hailie Jade Scott was born to Eminem and Kim Mathers on December 25, 1995. The then-couple welcomed their baby girl in their home city of Detroit, where Hailie and Kim still live today.

Scott graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology. Hailie was a stellar student in high school as well, graduating summa cum laude from Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township, Michigan. She was a member of the National Honor Society, as well as student council, Key Club and art club, and on the volleyball team.

She launched her own podcast, Just A Little Shady, in summer 2022. Co-hosted by her longtime friend Brittany Ednie, the first episode was about growing up as the daughter of a rap icon.

"It's so fun to look back … thinking back as an adult, I'm like, 'Wow, that's so, so surreal,'" Scott said. "And those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, 'Holy crap, that was cool.' "

She also reminisced about being on her famous father's tour bus, as well as about sweet things Eminem did for her and Ednie when they were younger.

"We went to Florida, my dad was working on something, and he set up for us to do, like, the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party, and he had the dresses waiting for us," she recalled. "Even then, at the time, we were so happy and so excited, but we didn't get to appreciate that moment as much as now when we talk about it and think back on it."

In May 2023, Scott launched a clothing and merchandise line for her podcast. To announce the release of the products, which included hats, T-shirts and more, she posted a get-ready-with-me video on Instagram.

In the clip, the podcaster noted that she had been working on the line "for like almost a year at this point" and said that she wanted to ensure the products were "super comfortable" and not overly branded.

