10 Interesting Facts To Know About Dr Dre's Friendship With Eminem As Rapper Attends Former's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Dr Dre officially received the 2,775th star during a star-studded presentation on Tuesday 19th March. Friends and hip-hop associates who have been in Dre’s corner for decades, like Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, Jimmy Iovine and more, were in attendance.

The electrifying chemistry between Dr. Dre and Eminem is undeniable. During the age when Vanilla Ice was considered the standard bar for vanilla rappers, Dr. Dre was the only one who took Eminem seriously. After a series of rap battles, an Interscope intern picked up Eminem's Slim Shady EP cassette and passed it to Dr. Dre and Interscope CEO, Jimmy Iovine, and the rest is history.

Over the years, Eminem has been a loyal sidekick to Dr. Dre, and in return, the Doctor always backs the troublemaker up. From the time when the two were at the lowest point of their career to their little-known movie cameos.

Here are ten facts to about know about Dr. Dre & Eminem's relationship

1. Eminem wore a bright yellow sweatsuit when he met Dre for the first time

HBO's 2017 docu-series Defiant Ones details Eminem and Dr. Dre's very first encounter. "So, Eminem comes in this bright, yellow f*****g sweatsuit. Hoodie, pants, everything. It's bright f*****g yellow," Dre recalled their first meeting and how Eminem was starstruck in awe.

A couple of seconds went by, Eminem freely spat the infamous hook of My Name Is. The two ended up producing My Name Is and Guilty Conscience on that very same day.

2. Dre inspired Eminem to go over-the-top on the mic

Eminem is known for his screamy voice on the mic, but it was Dr. Dre who inspired him to go completely ballistic. Eminem didn't scream much on his early albums, like the old Soul Intent tapes or Slim Shady EP, until Role Model from The Slim Shady LP, Don't you wanna grow up to be just like me?

3. Eminem sed to ghostwrite for Dre

Dr. Dre often employs ghostwriters to write his lyrics. During his tenure, Ice Cube wrote most of his rhymes, while Eminem wrote his lyrics in Forget About Dre and Crack A Bottle from Eminem's Relapse album. Despite his use of ghostwriters, Dr. Dre's influence on hip-hop culture is undeniable.

4.Dre didn't want to sign 50 cent but Eminem convinced him

Eminem's success in 2002 led to the signing of 50 Cent in a 50-50 deal between Shady Records and Dr. Dre's label, Aftermath Entertainment. Dre initially hesitated to sign 50 Cent, but Eminem convinced him to do so. 50 Cent's 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', became one of the highest-selling albums of the year and is now 9x-Platinum certified.

5. Relapse is Eminem & Dre's most collaborative album

After falling from grace due to his deteriorating health condition, Eminem returned to the rap game in 2009 with Relapse. Although the album split fans in half, primarily due to its overused accent, Dr. Dre's godly production can be felt throughout the album. Relapse is the most collaborative project between the two of them, and Dr. Dre ended up producing all the songs, including the Relapse: Refill expansion.

6. Dre almost gave up on signing Eminem

Dre and Eminem faced challenges in their relationship, with Dre almost giving up on signing Eminem due to the Detroit rapper's skin color. Dre's general manager was concerned about Eminem's blue eyes. After hearing the conversation, Eminem flew back from California to Detroit, thinking that it would not work. He was kicked out of his home, and the two of them are at the lowest point of their lives.

7. Eminem announced his sobriety the same year of Dre's son's death

Eminem, a rapper, succumbed to substance abuse and an overdose in 2007, following series of controversies and the death of his best friend. He announced his sobriety in 2008. Unfortunately, Dr. Dre's son Andre also died from an overdose in the same year. Both Eminem and Dre had to endure each other during such difficult times.

8. Shady Records was established because Dre didn't want to sign Eminem's D12 group to his Aftermath Label

Eminem founded Shady Records in 1999 after the success of The Slim Shady LP. After mainstream success, Eminem signed his D12 bandmates, six Detroit's worst emcees, as the label's first act. Initially, Eminem wanted Dre to sign the group, but later decided to do it independently.

9. Before 8 Mile, Eminem & Dre starred in a lackluster comedy called The Wash

The Wash, a 2001 DJ Pooh-produced comedy featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem as a mentally ill hoodlum seeking revenge, received poor reviews from critics. Eminem went uncredited, as he would make a significant character debut in 8 Mile a year later.

10. Dre only produced 3 songs from The Slim Shady LP

After enlisting Eminem as Aftermath Entertainment's new powerhouse, Dre didn't take the time to collaborate with his new rapper. The result is The Slim Shady LP, a beautiful 14-song horror album that unleashes wild beasts in Em's Slim Shady's violent cartoon alter ego.

Although G-funk influences can be heard on this album, Dre 'only' produced three of the songs: My Name Is, Guilty Conscience, and Role Model, all of which were made for the album's single. The production process is mostly handled by Detroit-based producer duo, Bass Brothers.

