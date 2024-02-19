How Did Benzino React To His Beef With Eminem? Find Out His Surprising Response Amid Drink Champs Interview

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to profanity and racism.

Benzino, the renowned rapper popularly known for his feud with Eminem, recently made headlines with his surprising emotional response to the longstanding beef between them. The saga between the two artists dates back to 2002 when Benzino accused Eminem of appropriating hip-hop culture, sparking a feud that has persisted for over two decades. However, Benzino's recent interview on Drink Champs shed new light on his perspective and emotions regarding the feud.

Benzino disses Eminem in his recent interview

The feud between Benzino and Eminem began when Benzino, co-founder of The Source magazine, criticized Eminem's authenticity in hip-hop. This led to a series of diss tracks and public spats between the two artists, with Benzino even going as far as releasing songs threatening Eminem and his daughter. However, in a surprising turn of events, Benzino later expressed remorse for his actions, admitting that he was wrong to perpetuate the feud. He acknowledged Eminem's talent as a lyricist and expressed a desire to move past the animosity.

Despite his previous apology, Benzino's recent appearance on Drink Champs reignited the feud with Eminem. During the interview, Benzino expressed frustration and resentment towards Eminem, using profanity-laced language to denounce him and his contributions to hip-hop. “F••• Eminem and f••• everybody down with Eminem. My thing is this, that n***a won't face me. I know he ain’t gone fight me. I know that, but how about I’ll battle that n***a … How about we put this to bed, three round battle, where me and him battle rap, we have minutes, and we battle. How about that? Just battle, no violence. After that we can hug it out and let this shit be over,” Benzino stated.

The co-owner of Source magazine criticized Eminem's credibility in the genre and invoked his own experiences with racism and violence in Boston, undermining Eminem's standing in the hip-hop community. He remarked, “You think Boston’s a joke? Boston ain’t no fu••••• joke … Surviving Boston with the racism and the motherf••••••• gang s••• in Boston since ‘85? Hip-hop is the blood that we lose, like them young n***as in Chicago and everywhere else, they are killing each other and it’s over hip-hop. Hip-hop is who we are, he can’t come in and invade hip-hop and Rosenberg, and make trillions of dollars. This n***a didn’t even go to [Nipsey Hussle’s] funeral, bro. If he’s so fu•••••• hip-hop, how come he ain’t block 10 blocks in motherf•••••• Detroit and give it to the homeless Black people. Man, f••• Eminem, bro.”

Benzino confesses that he has nothing against Eminem

However, the most surprising aspect of Benzino's tirade was his emotional breakdown, revealing the toll that the feud has taken on him as he marked that he has no such negative feelings against Eminem. "I don’t have nothing against Eminem. Em can rap, but I care about us more. I don’t want to talk about it no more,” he added.

Further Benzino talked about how he loves his daughter as he shared her concern of being on good terms with Eminem because of her dad. “For 22 years, every time I do an interview they ask me about Eminem. The f••• you want me to do? Come on, man. I love my daughter, I raised my daughter like any other street n***a. My daughter came to into the industry figuring ‘Hey, I gotta be cool with Eminem because everybody’s against my dad.’ You think this shit is fucking cool? Nah, man. We’re failing as a people,” Benzino added.

Benzino's tearful confession revealed a deeper layer of pain and regret beneath his bravado, indicating that the feud had taken a significant toll on him both professionally and personally. As Benzino reflected on his feud with Eminem and its impact on his life, he issued a heartfelt plea for unity within the community.

