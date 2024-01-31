Did Benzino Respond To Eminem's Doomsday Pt 2 Diss Track? Find Out Amid Release Of New Song Vulturius

Celebrity conflicts make for an interesting ogle, especially the music battles that give us interesting songs with deep-meaning lyrics to ponder upon for hours. So has been the case with Rap God Eminem and his latest track Doomsday Pt 2. As previously reported on Pinkvilla, the Mockingbird singer recently released a song just to bash and roast his long-time challenger- Benzino. Now, as Eminem’s song creates ripples, Benzino’s latest song Vulturius crushes all notions. It has gone all out while responding to Eminem’s Doomsday.

Is Vulturius Benzino’s answer to Eminem?

A big yes! Benzino dropped his new work Vulturius to counter Doomsday Pt 2. The hard-hitting lyrics of the new song read, "Candy-a*s Eminem, b***h-a*s feminine/Mad he lack melanin, all Valium’d up again/Awe s**t, here we go, Benzino vs. Jim Crow/Know a custy when I see one, how many times you overdose?” The Boston rapper also mentions “Please, you shoot who?/ Square ain’t even go circle the block for Proof.”

The song is taken from Jay-Z’s Where I From Beat and has more interesting details. The 58-year-old rapper has explicitly rapped about Eminem’s issues with drug use and being a softy for hip-hop music.

To substantiate Benzino recounts all instances when the Rap God dissed Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Michael Jackson, and others. The Boottee rapper also advised Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott to sue Marshall in the same manner as Cassie did to Diddy with a lawsuit. The song trolled Coi Leray, Benzino’s daughter, calling her work “toilet’s feat” to which a father responds, "And the truth, my daughter had a life that I never had ... Now you let the industry Willie Lynch, keep us divided." Eminem had made many gay jokes on Doomsday Pt 2 and Benzino takes it up a notch by asking Em about his sexuality. Benzino highlighted how Eminem was never seen in soup with women and also did a special with Joyner Lucas on What If I was Gay? Social media is brewing with various reactions from both ends. While Eminem’s fans have slammed Vulturius, Benzino’s fans are absolutely loving the comeback.

Why did Eminem make Doomsday Pt 2?

As reported earlier, Eminem has an old feud with the Source Editor-Benzino. Eminem has created many Diss songs to roast prominent singers, but Benzino’s feud has been a cult classic issue. The beef went up a notch when the 51-year-old rapper commented on Benzino’s appearance, his daughter, and his type of music. This pushed Benzino to make Vulturius and claim that Eminem is a vulture of this culture, quite openly. As the feud between the two continues to grab attention, fans from both ends are excited to see who will be the winner at the end. Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

