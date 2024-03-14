Doomsday 2 Music Video: How Did Eminem Go Apocalyptic In His New Song?

In the video for Lyrical Lemonade’s Doomsday 2, Eminem marches about a run-down workplace while wearing all black except for a yellow tie and some yellow highlights on his trainers. Eminem mocks his longtime rival Benzino while rapping about how much “shit with a purpose that matters” in the song. “I have a riddle now. What is Benzino’s opposite?” he asks in a rap. “How the fuck is that? How can I go after something he doesn’t have? A giraffe, Go at his neck, And he doesn’t stop moving.”

Eminem wreaks havoc in his music video

The song is a follow-up to the less aggressive Lyrical Lemonade single Doomsday, which featured Juice Wrld and Cordae from the previous year. A sample from Eminem’s 25-year-old song Role Model is used in both songs. The two songs are included back-to-back on Cole Bennett’s (aka Lyrical Lemonade) debut album, All Is Yellow, released this year. Bennett is a music video director and producer. Bennett previously directed the video clips for Godzilla and Gnat by Eminem.

Em appears in the video as he walks through the tumultuous workplace scene with papers flying all around him and the walls almost collapsing. Though he bombs the beat like a little Uzi, the Rap God remains unfazed. Em can spread his message thanks to the star power of younger musicians who make cameos, like Big Sean, Swae Lee, JID, Cordae, Babytron, Denzel Curry, and others.

Em raps to end his verse, “And that’s why I’m back with Cole Bennett/ And I have been at the level J. Cole been at/It’s Aftermath that I ride for ’til I die.” Eminem recently included comments for re-releasing his My Name Is clip, taking a look back at another song from 1999’s The Slim Shady Show. “It may appear that I was high on ecstasy during that portion of the shoot if you look closely at my eyes during the scene where I was dressed like Bill Clinton, but that’s just a rumor,” he wrote for the video.

Eminem to release a documentary on Superfans

The appropriately named Stans, a tentative (and obvious) documentary about fanatical superfans, will have Eminem as a co-producer and partial subject. The new movie, which Steven Leckart directed, was reportedly inspired by Eminem and “the fans that worship him.” It is billed as a “revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of super fandom.” Variety says that this information is accurate. It’s difficult to envision the movie being titled anything other than Stans, which is reportedly just the working title. Stans is named after Eminem and Dido’s 2000 smash song “Stan,” which is about an obnoxious, delusional fan.

“Stans will be the opportunity for us to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans — and in some cases, fanatics,” stated a statement released by Eminem’s longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, and Shady Films’ Stuart Parr. This study examines the link between fan base and artist through the prism of one of Eminem’s most intriguing songs and one of the most significant performers in history.

In 1999, when Eminem’s profile was published in Rolling Stone, he expressed that he did not want to be perceived as a “role model,” even if he did not mention it by name. He declared, “My album isn’t for younger kids to hear. You must be eighteen to obtain it, and it carries an advisory sticker. It doesn’t imply younger children won’t understand it, but I can’t speak for every child. I make no claims to be a role model; I’m not one.”

