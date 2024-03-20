Dr Dre Receives Honorary Star At Hollywood Walk Of Fame; Snoop Dogg, Eminem, More Rappers Cheer For Him

Dr. Dre has joined the ranks of hip-hop artists such as Ice Cube, 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, and others, as the rap legend and entrepreneur was honored with a star on the much-celebrated Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dre officially received the 2,775th star during a star-studded ceremony on Tuesday, March 19.

Dr Dre's Walk of Fame induction speech — Rapper Entrepreneur Reflects on Journey from Compton to Hollywood Stardom

“Growing up in Compton, I never imagined that I would one day be represented here among some of my childhood heroes,” Dr Dre began.

“I've been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do. How about that? Isn't that the dream? he asked the crowd present at Hollywood Boulevard to honor his legacy. “Over the course of my career, I've had the privilege of finding and nurturing new talents as well as pushing boundaries in hip-hop both in content and substance.” He continued, “But I'm most proud of elevating the sound and clarity of how we experience hip-hop. Getting that thing right is one of my greatest achievements. I love that this honor is unique to Los Angeles and brings fans from all over the world to connect with their favorite artists. I'll be here forever.”

Advertisement

The Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang singer was joined by his close friends Eminem, 50 Cent, Jimmy lovine, Snoop Dogg, and more for his special day.

In honor of his “teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector, and most importantly, a good friend,” Snoop Dogg, 52, presented a freshly baked rap, inviting applause from the crowd.

Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute to Dr. Dre with Rap During Walk of Fame Ceremony

“Dr. Dre, my brother from another mother, a rock in the sand on the beach he'd soon discover, now we deep cover blood brothers on a mission. Dre’s edition,” Dogg rapped. “House with no furniture, studio in the back with a little bit of food in the kitchen. Long Beach to Compton to Calabasas compositions. Pay attention. Quincy had Michael, they rewrote the cycle. So if Dre is Q and Mike is Snoop, we bang G thang motherf—ing super group Death Row.”

“Now take a look at us, over 30 uses later and we still on the grind I. The studio and you still make me do every line 100 motherf—ing times. Still and I thank you for that, perfectionist,” he continued. “I thank you for being a perfectionist and always pushing me to be great. You always bring out the best of the Dogg, Dr. Dre, and that I do appreciate. There would be no Snoop without Dre. Together we created magic in the studio and our collaborations have left a mark on the world of music.”

Advertisement

Lovine, in his part of the speech, expressed tribute to his friend saying, “Dr is the greatest partner, friend, ally you could possibly have. For all you people out there that are aspiring to get into entertainment, when you go to bed tonight, pray you meet a Dr. Dre.”

Last year, Billboard named Dr. Dre, aged 59, as the greatest rap producer of all time.