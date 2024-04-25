Emma Stone Isn’t Her REAL Name; La La Land Actress’ Revelation Might Start Guessing Game Among Fans

The La La Land star, Emma Stone, has already won the hearts of many with her performance in Poor Things. The 35-year-old actress is raising the stakes in acting by taking up unconventional roles one after another.

Emma recently in an interview revealed that her real first name is Emily. The actress expressed that she would not mind if people addressed her by her real name. Read ahead to know more about it.

Emma Stone wants us to address her by her real name

As per Business Insider, during the interview, the Easy A actress revealed that people who are close to her call her by her real first name, Emily. She expressed that she would not mind if her fans also addressed her as Emily.

The actress expressed this after The Rehearsal star, Nathan Fielder, during the same interview said that he was going to address Stone by her real name during the interview. He said, "Before we continue, I'd like to say something. Her name's Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally." He further said that when there are people who don't know her, he calls the actress Emma. he then jokingly added that he will just call her Emily from here on.

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder starred together in The Curse. This comedy series was released in 2023.

Why did Emma Stone change her first name?

Emma reflected that her name was taken by another actress in SAG whose legal name is Emily Jean Stone.

The actress added that she freaked out a couple of years ago. She continued, “For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily.'"

She also revealed that Nathan calls her Em. “which is easier, “She said.

When the actress was asked if she would like her fans to come up to her and call her Emily or if she would rather prefer to be called Emma. She replied that would be so nice and she would like to be called by her real first name.

As per Business Insider, In 2021, Anne Hathway also revealed that people should call her “anything but Anne” during her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The actress revealed that although Anne is her real name, everyone addresses her by Annie.

