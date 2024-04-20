Emma Stone Receives Credits on Taylor Swift's New TTPD Song Florida; Deets Inside

Taylor Swift and British indie sensation Florence Welch joined forces for a track on The Tortured Poets Department, released on April 19th. The song has already made waves, capturing attention with its euphoric, infectious, and introspective atmosphere.

This particular song on Taylor's latest album encapsulates the essence of Florida, evoking the initial impressions that come to mind when thinking about the state. Alongside Welch, the album boasts an impressive lineup of collaborators including Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, and Post Malone.

But what is surprising and delighting for the fans was the credit Swift gave to her close friend, two-time Oscar winner actor Emma Stone. She has been listed in the song's linear notes as having contributed "oddities." Post the song's release, Swifties were quick to theorize the meaning and the intention to write the song. And, one of the main fan-theories that came out is that the lyrics refer to her relationship with English actor Joe Alwyn. Swift was performing in Florida back in 2023 when the news of their separation was out.

Taylor Swift Credits Emma Stone on Tortured Poets Department's Song Florida!!!

Emma Stone is one of Taylor Swift's famous friends. And she has been credited for helping with The Tortured Poets Department track, Florida!!! according to PEOPLE. "'Florida!!!' is a song I wrote with Florence and the Machine, and I think I was coming up with this idea of like, what happens when your life doesn't fit, or your choices you've made catch up to you," Swift explained to iHeartRadio of creating the song.

Prior to this, the La La Land actor was previously associated with one of Swift's songs. In July 2023, Taylor released a track called "When Emma Falls in Love" on the reissued version of Speak Now. Swift and Stone have been friends for a decade and a half. They initially crossed paths at the Young Hollywood Awards event hosted by Hollywood Life magazine in Los Angeles back in April 2008.

Since then, they have been spotted together at various gatherings. Swift even showed her support by attending the premiere of Stone's film Easy A in 2010. Additionally, she was seen celebrating when Stone received an award for her outstanding performance in the movie Poor Things. On the other hand, Stone was present at Swift's Eras Tour just last year.

Taylor Swift and Emma Stone Share a Close Bonding

Everyone knows that these two superstars are best pals. And both have immense mutual admiration and respect for each other. When in 2010, Swift attended Stone's Easy A premiere, she said: "I've known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice 'cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” Stone joked to Vanity Fair about scoring tickets to the show.

"She's a wonderful friend. She blows my mind," she continued. From Stone's part, she has also spoken publicly about how much she adores her. During an interview with MTV, the Cruella actress said, "She's so great! We're very different, but she has such a sick sense of humor."

During an interview with Access Online, Swift spoke about her close friendships with stars such as Selena Gomez and Stone. "It’s just so important to have people that you trust, and Emma and Selena and I, we’ve had so many things in our lives that have changed over the last couple years, but our friendship has stayed the same. So that’s really good,” she added.

And now, the Poor Things actress' birth name, Emily Jean Stone, is credited on the song Florida!!! Swift also earlier confirmed that she wrote her vault track When Emma Falls in Love and it was about one of her best friends. She however did not directly say that it was about Stone, But fans immediately theorized it.

Emma Stone Said She'll Never Make a Joke About Taylor Swift Again

In an interview with Variety, Stone expressed regret for the cheeky remark she made about her friend Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes in January. She had called the Grammy winner an “a**hole” at the Golden Globes.

“What an a**hole,” Stone joked with reporters backstage. “I’ve known her for almost 20 years. I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful. And yes, what an a**hole.” And, as they say, some people can't take jokes, Stone received backlash from Swift's devoted fans.

“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again… because I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context,” Stone told Variety. She also called herself a "dope."

