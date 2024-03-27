Kinds of Kindness Trailer: Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe Keep the Audience Guessing in the First Look

Kinds of Kindness has released its first-ever trailer, and it already brings our favorites together. The Poor Things cast Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe come together again for yet another one-of-a-kind film with director, Yorgos Lanthimos. The trailer earlier, titled AND, gave fans a glimpse into the film and what the storyline could be. The movie marks Stone's third collaboration with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, after The Favorite and Poor Things, with their most recent project, an anthology feature, slated to be released in June.

Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe’s first look in the Kinds of Kindness trailer

Kinds of Kindness, a trailer set to Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), starts with Stone's character driving in a sports car before narrating, "This is it—the moment of truth. Isn't it wonderful?"

The trailer also includes a quick scene of Emma Stone dancing while Margaret Qualley slaps Jesse Plemons. There's also a small snippet of a body being dragged into a room, as well as some strange behavior from Hong Chau, who is seen licking a body. While William Dafoe was seen chuckling.

Kinds of Kindness synopsis, cast, and other details

Kinds of Kindness director Yorgos Lanthimos co-wrote the script for Kinds of Kindness with Efthimis Filippou, who previously worked with him on the films The Lobster, Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Dogtooth.

The official synopsis of the film reads, The film turns out to be a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife, who was missing at sea has returned and seems to be a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."

Kinds of Kindness follows the triumph of Poor Things, which received four Oscars. The film this time departs Europe for the United States, with Stone and a star-studded cast that includes Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer playing pivotal roles in each story. Until recently, much of the storyline has been kept under wraps. Meanwhile, the film is set to release on June 28, 2024.

