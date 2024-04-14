Emma Stone Plans to Join Universal Pictures in New Role; Dave McCary Might Direct

Emma Stone is in talks to join Universal Pictures for a new film, potentially directed by her husband Dave McCary, promising an exciting collaboration in the works.

By Vivek Kumar
Published on Apr 13, 2024  |  08:33 PM IST |  3.5K
Emma Stone Plans to Join Universal Pictures in New Project With Hubby, Dave McCary
Emma Stone (PC: IMDb)

Emma Stone, the talented actress known for her captivating performances, is rumored to be in discussions with Universal Pictures for an exciting new project. Reports suggest that her husband, Dave McCary, could potentially direct this upcoming film, adding an intriguing dynamic to the collaboration.

Emma Stone's potential collaboration with Universal Pictures 

While details about the project are scarce, it's reported that Emma Stone is in talks with Universal Pictures to star in an untitled film, as per Deadline. What makes this project even more intriguing is the possibility of her husband, Dave McCary, directing the film. Patrick Kang and Michael Levin, supervising producers of NBC and UTV’s Young Rock, are said to have penned the original spec screenplay for the movie.

Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine are lined up to produce through 21 Laps, alongside Michael H. Weber. Stone, McCary, and Ali Herting are also reportedly in discussions to produce through Fruit Tree. Universal's Senior EVP of Production Development Erik Baiers and Creative Executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Universal Pictures (PC: Universal Pictures)

ALSO READ: Emma Stone wins Best Actress over Margot Robbie; see as she graciously accepts the award

Emma Stone’s track record of acclaimed films 

Emma Stone's potential collaboration with Universal comes hot on the heels of her second Oscar win for her outstanding performance in Poor Things. This accolade further solidifies her status as one of Hollywood's most revered actresses. Stone has also made waves with her work in the Showtime series The Curse, where she not only delivered a compelling performance but also served as an executive producer. Additionally, Stone is set to showcase her talents in the upcoming Searchlight film Kinds of Kindness, which has earned a Competition slot at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary (PC: Getty Images)

On the other hand, Dave McCary, known for his work as a writer, director, and producer, has recently produced A Real Pain for Searchlight and Problemista for A24. He also executive produced The Curse alongside Stone. McCary's directorial credits include the critically acclaimed Brigsby Bear, showcasing his ability to helm unique and engaging projects.

The potential collaboration between Emma Stone and Universal Pictures, with Dave McCary possibly directing, holds great promise for cinema enthusiasts. As fans eagerly await further updates on this exciting project, one thing is certain: the combination of talent and creativity involved suggests that audiences can expect an engaging cinematic marvel. 

ALSO READ: Did Michelle Yeoh 'Confuse' Emma Stone While Presenting Oscar For Best Actress? A Haunting in Venice Star Reveals

FAQs

Does Emma Stone have kids?
Yes, Emma Stone has one daughter named Louise Jean McCary.
What movie made Emma Stone famous?
Emma Stone became famous after starring in the comedy Easy A (2010), which was followed by her other subsequent hits like Crazy, Stupid, Love and The Help.
