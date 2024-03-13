Andrew Garfield Dating History: Exploring The Spider Man Star's Relationships Over The Years

Andrew Garfield is yet to find Gwen Stacy to his Peter Parker.

The actor, who was born in Los Angeles on August 30, 1983, but moved to England when he was 3, has dated a fair share of women over the years but has had no luck with lasting love. With the hope that the Spiderman actor will soon hit the ultimate jackpot, we are looking at Andrew Garfield's dating history below.

Shannon Woodward – 2008 to 2011

Garfield dated the Westworld and Raising Hope actress from 2008 to 2011. Speaking openly about his romance with her, which is so unlike Garfield if one knows him the slightest, the actor told Parade in 2010, “She travels with me when she is not working. Whenever we have time, we’re together.”

The duo, however, split in 2011 after three years of dating and according to an Us Weekly source, it happened because Garfield got intensely involved with filming The Amazing Spider-Man, which is also where he met his next girlfriend Emma Stone.

Emma Stone — 2011 to 2015

The whole galaxy knows that Stone and Garfield met and fell in love while filming Spiderman. Speaking to MTV News in 2012, Garfield recalled his “instant connection” with Stone, saying, “We got on really well as people in between [takes]. That was the fun stuff. In between, we'd just mess around and I felt, ‘Ah, this is different.’”

Sadly, this relationship, like Garfeild's previous relationship, too, met a tragic fate. Stone and Andrew parted ways in 2015 after four years together. However, the former flames have managed to remain on good terms over the years and are often seen cheering each other on and rooting for each other at award ceremonies.

Rita Ora — 2018 to 2019

Andrew Garfield’s next romantic link-up came years after his high-profile breakup with the La La Land star. He was linked to Rita Ora, a British singer known for songs like RIP and Poison, in November 2018, and on Christmas Eve, they were spotted holding hands in London.

However, Garfield’s romance with Ora remains to be his shortest-lived romantic tryst ever, as the pair broke up in 2019, after only spending four months together.”

Alyssa Miller — 2021 to 2022

In November 2021, Garfield was linked to model Alyssa Miller after being photographed holding hands with her in New York City. However, their romance was short-lived as reports of their breakup emerged in April 2022.

Phoebe Dynevor — 2022

Andrew Garfield was seen cozying up with the Bridgerton star in late 2022. Back then, a source told The Sun that the duo met at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards and instantly hit it off.

Nothing productive came out of this alliance as well for the Tick, Tick…Boom! actor.

Olivia Brower — January 2024 to present

Elle reports that the actor might or might not be dating Olivia Bower, a model who is currently signed to the JAG modeling agency.

While neither of them has spoken about the current status of their relationship yet, a recent sighting has sparked their romance rumors.

In some pictures obtained by The Sun, Garfield had a huge grin on his face as the rumored couple wrapped their arms around each other outside his London home.