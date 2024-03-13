'Feeling The Love': Lily Gladstone Reflects On Emotional Experience Of Oscars 2024 Despite Losing Best Actress Award To Emma Stone

Lily Gladstone made history at this year’s Oscars as she became the first Native American actor ever to have been nominated for the prestigious award. Even though she lost the Best Actress award to Emma Stone, who won it for her phenomenal performance in Poor Things, Lily only had great things to say about the glamorous night.

Lily Gladstone took to X to share her feelings with her fans

The Killers of the Flower Moon actress posted on X (formerly Twitter) about her feelings after Oscars night. She wrote in one of these posts, “Feeling the love big time today, especially from Indian Country.” The actress continued in the same post, “Kittō”kuniikaakomimmō”po’waw - seriously, I love you all.”

Then she added a little joke at the end by writing, (Better believe when I was leaving the Dolby Theater and walked passed the big Oscar statue I gave that golden booty a little Coup tap - Count: one ).”

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Best Original Song nominee for the Academy Awards was Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People), performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers on stage at the Oscars ceremony. Lily also expressed her awe at the performance in one of her posts.

She wrote, “When watching the Osage Singers at the Oscars, my inner voice said “They’re the ones bringing us all up on stage tonight, that’s how it should be.” The history in the film and of the moment rightfully belong to the Osage Nation. What an honor to be close enough to feel the drum.”

Jennifer Lawrence paid tribute to Gladstone and her achievement

Jennifer Lawrence , who won an Oscar for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook back in 2013, was chosen to pay tribute to Gladstone. In her speech, Lawrence said Gladstone was "the soul of Killers of the Flower Moon." She also said, "Every second of your performance as Molly Burkhart is imbued with the plight, resilience, and spirit of the Osage people."

Lawrence congratulated her, saying, "Your advocacy offset is a powerful display of dedication and leadership, illuminating and helping us reconcile one of the darkest parts of our country's history. Congratulations."

Emma Stone , who won her second Oscar this year for her performance in Poor Things, also mentioned all the other nominated actresses in her emotional speech. Besides Gladstone, the other actresses nominated for the Best Actress award were Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, and Annette Benning for Nyad.

In her acceptance speech, Stone said, "The women in this category, Sandra, Annette, Carey, Lily — I share this with you. I'm in awe of you, and it has been such an honor to do all of this together. I hope we get to keep doing more together." The actress was in tears by the time she finished the speech.

Although Gladstone did not win an Oscar for her performance, she made history with her role as Molly Burkhart. The actress won a SAG Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.

