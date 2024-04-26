Emma Stone denied calling Oscars 2024 show host Jimmy Kimmel a “pr***” after he made a joke about her movie Poor Things at the Oscars. Stone recently won the Best Actress award for playing Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos's film.

During the show, Kimmel showed some clips from Poor Things and joked about its sexy parts. Kemmel on the show, “Those were all the parts of Poor Things we’re allowed to show on TV.” After that, Stone seemed to say something to her husband. People speculated she called Kimmel “pr***”, but she clarified that she didn't.

Emma Stone denies calling Jimmy Kemmel a pr*** at the Oscars

When asked the incident, Emma Stone told The Hollywood Reporter, "No! I didn't call him a pr***." Stone told The Hollywood Reporter she wasn't upset with Kimmel at all. The Cruella star said, "What did I say? I didn't call him a pr***. I wasn't upset with him at all. I'll have to look that up." Her co-star Nathan Fielder from The Curse agreed, saying Stone is "always down for a joke".

Stone described herself as someone who's “near-unoffendable”. Fielder praised her for trusting her instincts and not overthinking things like he does. He told the outlet, “If she hears something funny, she’s like, ‘Yes,’ right away,” Fiedler added, “She doesn’t consult. She doesn’t analyze. She knows what makes sense to her. I get in my head about things, I’m overanalyzing things. And she will very confidently say, ‘Yeah, that sounds funny. Let’s do it.’”

Emma Stone slams controversies surrounding Poor Things

In February, Stone responded to criticism that Poor Things is sexist and exploitative. She defended the film, saying to The TImes, “If it helps, as the person who played it and produced it, I didn’t see her as a child in any of those scenes."

She said, “My mom has this saying that at the start of a relationship you say, ‘Oh we’re so in love we finish each other’s sentences,’ and then, as time goes by, it becomes, ‘You’re always interrupting me.’ That can happen in a relationship with film, too, especially a film like this, that’s asking more questions than giving answers.”

Emma Stone is set to star in another Yorgos Lanthimos film Kinds of Kindness. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 21, 2024. What the teaser of Kinds of Kindness here;

