ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024: Zendaya, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks And More Celebs Attend

The 2024 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards proved to be a star-studded affair, with A-listers gracing the red carpet in glamorous attire. Among them, Danielle Brooks, the event honoree, captivated onlookers with her presence, adorned in a high-neck sparkling gold dress and a halo headpiece complemented by silver and gold rings and open-toe heels.

Chlöe and Halle Bailey

The dynamic sister duo brought their charm to the red carpet, radiating elegance and style.

Zendaya

A trendsetter in the world of fashion, Zendaya graced the event with her iconic presence, showcasing her flair for glamour.

Danielle Brooks

The evening's honoree, Danielle Brooks, captivated onlookers in a radiant ensemble, embodying grace and sophistication. Brooks, a Best Supporting Actress nominee at the upcoming 2024 Oscars and now an EGOT nominee, shared her emotional journey with PEOPLE. Expressing gratitude for the support she received, she highlighted the significance of her nomination and the hard work that led her to this point.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Brooks reflected on being honored by ESSENCE Magazine, describing it as a dream come true. With the 96th annual Academy Awards just days away, she showcased her anticipation, revealing nails adorned with the number 26, signifying her as the 26th Black woman nominated for an Oscar in the supporting actress category.

Known for her bold fashion choices, Brooks hinted at a show-stopping Oscars attire, building on her previous stunning appearances at the 2024 SAG Awards and the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Law Roach

The fashion guru and stylist, Law Roach, made a statement alongside Zendaya, adding a touch of glamour to the star-studded event.

Tina Knowles

A prominent figure in the entertainment industry, Tina Knowles, brought her grace and poise to the red carpet.

Amber Riley

The talented actress and singer, Amber Riley, dazzled in her red carpet appearance, showcasing her undeniable star power.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

A rising star, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, added her unique flair to the event, embodying elegance and confidence.

Normani

The singer and dancer, Normani, made a striking appearance, leaving a lasting impression with her impeccable style.

Anthony Anderson

The accomplished actor, Anthony Anderson, added a touch of Hollywood charm to the star-studded affair.

Marsai Martin

The young and talented Marsai Martin graced the red carpet, showcasing her style and poise beyond her years.

Shameik Moore

Actor Shameik Moore brought his charisma to the event, making a memorable appearance on the red carpet.

Skai Jackson

The young actress, Skai Jackson, added youthful charm to the event, turning heads with her stylish presence.

Kat Graham

Actress and singer Kat Graham made a statement with her red carpet appearance, exuding confidence and glamour.

KiKi Layne

The talented KiKi Layne showcased her grace and elegance, contributing to the star-studded ambiance of the evening.

Andra Day

Renowned singer and actress Andra Day brought her star power to the red carpet, captivating onlookers with her presence.

Letitia Wright

Actress Letitia Wright graced the event with her poise and style, adding to the night's glamour.

Leslie Jones

Comedian and actress Leslie Jones brought her signature humor and charisma to the star-studded affair.

Kali Reis

Professional boxer Kali Reis made a unique and powerful statement with her red carpet appearance.

As the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 unfolded, Danielle Brooks' radiant presence and heartfelt reflections added a touch of grace to the glamorous event. With the Oscars on the horizon, anticipation grows for Brooks' red carpet reveal, promising yet another memorable fashion moment in her illustrious awards season journey.