Fortnight (Lucas' Version): Adorable Dog Recreates Taylor Swift And Post Malone's New Music Video From TTPD

If there is one thing that can make a Taylor Swift music video better, then it’s a cute pup recreating it. That is what happened on Instagram as an adorable dog named Lucas was seen recreating some of the scenes from Taylor’s Fortnight music video from her new album The Tortured Poets Department, ft. Post Malone.

Taylor’s new album came out yesterday and already made waves as fans across the world are seen praising her newest work. Even though the album received some negative reviews, it has been an all over hit. Some fans have even taken to social media to share their love for the album and it seems that Lucas is one of them.

Lucas’ recreation was very true to the original

A dog account on Instagram which features a canine named Lucas decided to recreate a few moments from the iconic Fortnight music video. The adorable dog was seen dressing up similarly to both Taylor and Post Malone and scene-by-scene recreating some parts while the original music video also played simultaneously on the bottom half of the screen. The whole thing was also shot in black and white much like the original video.

Lucas was seen wearing a blonde wig while recreating the scenes featuring Taylor, which was complete with her Victorian-style black dress and black lace gloves. While mimicking the parts featuring Post Malone, Lucas wore a black outfit similar to the singers. Much like the original video, Lucas was seen sitting down in front of a typewriter and typing as the song played in the background. The caption to the video was, “I look like @taylorswift in this light, i’m lovin’ it."

Taylor’s fans loved Lucas’ recreation

Taylor’s furry fan was able to win the hearts of many Swifties across the globe who let their love for the recreation be known in the comments of the @iamcalledlucas video. One of the fans said that they loved the inclusion of Taylor’s lace gloves in Lucas’ video while another one was amazed at how fast the recreation video was posted. People also seemed to love Lucas who was deemed by a fan as “the best actor of all time.”

The song Fortnight was one of the two collaborations featured on The Tortured Poets Department album as well as being the lead single. The original music video also features Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles. While talking about the song after the music video’s premiere, she said in an Instagram post, “When I was writing the Fortnight music video, I wanted to show you the worlds I saw in my head that served as the backdrop for making this music. Pretty much everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another. For me, this video turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it.”

She also thanked her co-artist Post Malone in the post by saying he “blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration.” She added, “I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, @ethanhawke and @mrjoshcharles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets),” thanking the actors who featured on the music video.

