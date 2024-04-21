'I Am Beyond Honored': Post Malone Lauds Taylor Swift After Fortnight Feature On The Tortured Poets Department

Post Malone, 28, reflected on his latest work with Taylor Swift, 34 on the Fortnight song featured in Swift's freshly released album, The Tortured Poets Department. Recently, Post Malone took to Instagram and X and shared his admiration towards Swift.

This album is making rounds on the internet as the Swifties are trying to decode alleged easter eggs in the songs, and others are simply enjoying her latest work. Many people have liked her collaboration with Post Malone's’ Fortnight song.

Post Malone lauds Taylor Swift

Post Malone showered praises on the Widest Dreams singer. On April 20, he expressed his thoughts on their collaboration on Instagram and X.

He shared the same picture and caption on both platforms. The Rockstar singer wore a white T-shirt and Swift appeared to be wearing a black, full-sleeved sweatshirt. He posed with a more serious face and Swift wore a smile on her face while looking at the camera.

His caption read, "It's once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift13 comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind." The singer continued, "I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey. I love you so much." He ended the caption by thanking Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift appreciates Post Malone

On April 18, the day before the album’s release, Swift posted the same picture that Post Malone would later share on his Instagram and X.

Under the post, Swift announced that the first single from the album would be Fortnight. She expressed that she is a huge fan of the Circles singer because of the writer he is. The singer continued, "his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever.I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight.”

Swift ended the caption with, ”Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW.”

Fortnight’s video has been dropped and the fans have loved the storytelling that Swift did in the video. Taylor Swift, in her recent Instagram post, described her experience working on Fortnight.

She revealed in the caption that she wanted to show the audience the ‘worlds’ she saw in her head that served as a backdrop for making this music. The singer admits that almost everything in it is a metaphor or a reference to one corner of the album or another. Further in the caption, Swift credits the people who have been part of this song.

Check out the post:

