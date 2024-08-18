Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals She's All That Co-Star Rachael Leigh Cook and Him are Planning on Working Together Again on a New Movie; Deets Here

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke with PEOPLE magazine about an exciting new project he's working on with his former She's All That co-star, Rachael Leigh Cook. Prinze Jr., 48, revealed that Cook contacted him via email about a new film in which they both have roles. Despite the years since their cult classic, Prinze Jr. emphasized that they still have a strong friendship.

The new film will be a romantic comedy, but it is not related to She's All That. Prinze Jr. explained that, while the project will be in the same genre, it will be completely separate from their previous film. He joked that the era of the original film has passed, and it is time to move on to something new and exciting.

Prinze Jr. told a personal story while discussing the film. During a recent shopping trip with his 14-year-old daughter, Charlotte, he mentioned earning "extra dad points". He discussed how casual comments about the items they looked at and paid for helped to strengthen their relationship. This simple act of engagement highlighted his efforts to maintain contact with his daughter.

In a recent discussion, the individual explained how seemingly insignificant actions, such as commenting on items and paying for them, have had a surprisingly positive impact on his life. He stated that these activities have helped him maintain a close relationship with his daughter. These simple gestures, he observed, are critical to remaining engaged and involved in her life, reflecting his dedication to their relationship.

Advertisement

He also talked about his last date night with his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar. They had a wonderful evening out, indulging in the large seafood tower. He described how they thoroughly enjoyed everything on the tower, with the exception of the ice, which was left untouched.

Regarding singing, Prinze Jr. disclosed that he never performs in public because he feels his voice is unappealing. Despite this, he revealed that he sings a different theme song to each of his three dogs every day. Even though it's done in private, this ritual makes him happy and emphasizes his loving relationship with his animals.

Along with that, he brought up a recent text exchange he had with Macaulay Culkin, with whom he plays the video game BattleTech. Known for his keen sense of humor, Culkin had texted him with a humorous story about another player. Even though he thought the story was funny, he decided not to share it out of consideration for the privacy of the individual who might be familiar with it.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rob Lowe Compares His Fame in the 80s to Taylor Swift's Current Popularity; Says Police Had to Escort Him On and Off Set