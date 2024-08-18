Rob Lowe Compares His Fame in the 80s to Taylor Swift's Current Popularity; Says Police Had to Escort Him On and Off Set

Rob Lowe talked about the fame frenzy he went through in the 1980s, when he was at the height of his Hollywood It Boy status, in a recent PEOPLE cover interview. He recalled that because of the intense public attention during the filming of St. Elmo's Fire, there were times when he had to be driven to and from the set by a police car.

As evidence that this was not an isolated incident, Lowe revealed that fans had once broken into the Ohio home of his grandparents under the mistaken impression that he was present. Lowe went on to talk about some of the strange things that happened to him while he was in the spotlight.

He described how people dressed up as him for Halloween while he was on a ski vacation, and how the police were called after a fan broke into his home and stole his pants. He reflected on these events, noting that they appeared almost surreal in retrospect.

In the interview, Lowe admitted that in retrospect, the stories about his fame were "mental" and "nuts." He mentioned that strange and intrusive fan behavior was a big part of his life at the time, which made him wonder if some of the experiences were real.

Reflecting on his extensive career, Lowe recognizes the importance of his early work in shaping his life and the cultural landscape. At sixty, he reflects fondly on his pivotal 1980s performances, including The Outsiders and St. Elmo's Fire. He recalls that these roles, directed by Francis Ford Coppola and others, propelled him to prominence in popular culture.

Lowe recognizes his unique position during that decade, as well as the fleeting nature of celebrity. He observes that, while today's icons include Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and potentially Austin Butler, the essence of being in the spotlight has not changed. He finds it fascinating to watch new generations rise to prominence in similar ways.

Despite his fond memories of the 1980s, Lowe admits that he struggled to grasp the intense public interest at the time. Only after years of self-reflection and recovery did he understand the discomfort he was experiencing.

Lowe admits that he struggled with a disconnect between his public persona and his personal identity. With 34 years of sobriety, he looks back on his life with a clearer perspective, appreciating both his successes and the lessons he learned from his time in the spotlight.

According to Lowe, Swift and other celebrities have attained a degree of notoriety that greatly exceeds his own. Their recognition and visibility, he observes, dwarf his own experience, comparing it to his own ascent to fame but "on a gazillion steroids." Lowe claims that observing their remarkable success is like seeing a greatly magnified version of his own experiences.

